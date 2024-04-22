Sports
Best college football transfer portal fits: Colorado adds star EDGE, Ole Miss lands stud RB in spring term
Although the Spring College Football Transfer Portal window did not produce the fireworks some expected; a significant number of talented players have changed rosters since opening on April 16. The weekend in particular was quite busy. As has become the norm under Deion Sanders, Colorado had a busy few days of visits that yielded a series of commitments. The Buffaloes added three key players: two on the defensive line and one on the offensive line. This after a week of seeing that more than 15 players officially leavethe program.
Schools like Auburn, Texas A&M and North Carolina also recorded significant additions this weekend, putting an exclamation point on the first week of the second transfer window.
However, not all transfer acquisitions are equal. Some stand out from others, whether it's a team tackling a major problem area or adding a player who fits perfectly with the existing plan. Now that the dust has settled from a busy few days, it felt fitting to look at the best transfer moves of the spring window so far. The player rankings are based on the 247Sports transfer portal rankings.
Dan Hayes, EDGE, Colorado
Position position in transfer portal: No. 30DL
For those who didn't tune in to Deion Sanders' freshman year, Colorado's defense was pretty bad. The Buffaloes finished in the bottom third of the Pac-12 in virtually every major defensive metric, allowing 453 yards per game. The defensive line in particular was a big problem. Opponents pushed Colorado around at the point of attack. The Buffs also lacked disruptive trench options, allowing opposing quarterbacks to pick off a fairly talented secondary. Hayes immediately solves that problem and raises the profile of Colorado's defensive line.
Hayes, the latest in a long line of productive pass rushers from Pittsburgh, entered the transfer portal after leading the Panthers with 10.5 tackles for loss. He also finished second on the team with four sacks. These numbers would both rank first among returning Colorado defensive linemen. He should team up with former Pitt teammate Samuel Okunlola – who moved to the Buffalos over the offseason – to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Ole Miss
Ranking in transfer portal: No. 27 RB
Ole Miss has been working hard to replace bellman Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State in January. While Croskey-Merritt, who initially committed to Arizona in the portal before transferring to Ole Miss, is capable of handling a heavy workload (he logged 189 carries with New Mexico in 2023), the Rebels will likely face a “committee -approach' to follow around the backfield. That works well for Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns (third most in a single season in program history) last season in a starring role for the Lobos. Croskey-Merritt's shifty running style is a perfect fit for Ole Miss' up-tempo spread attack. He and returning contributor Ulysses Bentley IV are a good start as the Rebels look to rebuild their backfield.
Branson Hickman, OL, Oklahoma
Position position in transfer portal: No. 11 IOL
The offensive line has been a point of emphasis for the Sooners this season. They'll need to replace five players with starting experience entering their first year as an SEC program, which isn't ideal during such a monumental transition. That includes starting center Andrew Raym, who moves to the N.F.L. Appalachian State transfer Troy Everett was his expected replacement, but he suffered a knee injury in the spring that is expected to sideline him well into fall camp. So this addition is not only a boon for a position in need, but also for the offensive line as a whole. Hickman started 33 games at center for SMU over a three-year span, establishing himself as an intelligent leader with the ability to read defenses and shift protections when necessary. Adding that kind of experience to a green Oklahoma offensive line makes Hickman an absolute gem for coach Brent Venables and his staff.
Damien Alford, WR, Utah
Position position in transfer portal: No. 103WR
The 6-foot-4 Alford led Syracuse with 33 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns last year, but he was fired by first-year coach Fran Brown prior to the Orange's spring training. That led to a few months in the portal and an eventual commitment to Utah, where he should have plenty of opportunity to add to those numbers. Not only does Alford have a huge catch radius with his long frame, but he is also a legitimate deep threat. His career average of 19.2 yards per catch ranks third in Syracuse history. That combination of size and speed should give Alford a headache for any defensive back he faces. He will team with the likes of Dorian Singer, Money Parks and Mycah Pittman to give veteran Utes quarterback Cam Rising one of the best receiving corps in the Big 12.
Philip Blidi, DL, Auburn
Position position in transfer portal: No. 29DL
Defensive tackle is a huge need for many hopeful prospects in the spring term, so props to Auburn for going out and getting one of the best before another program could swoop in. The Tigers are looking to replace All-SEC performer Marcus Harris and — while Blidi isn't a cut-and-dried successor — he will certainly help in that regard. Blidi spent the first three years of his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana in 2023 and emerging as a starter. He was ranked as one of the Hoosiers' top run-stuffers while recording 30 tackles and four tackles for loss from the interior.
Romello Height, EDGE, Georgia Tech
Position position in transfer portal: No. 33 EDGE
A native of Dublin, Georgia and a former Auburn signee, Height transferred to USC in 2022, suffered a season-ending injury two games into the year and spent 2023 as one of the Trojans' top defensive reserves. Despite not having a consistent starting job, he still finished with four sacks (third on the team) and six tackles for loss (fifth). With a bigger role in mind, Height entered the portal and moved closer to home by committing to Georgia Tech. He immediately becomes one of the Yellow Jackets' most important defenders. Kevin Harris is Tech's only returning EDGE with any meaningful experience and he had one sack last year. The Yellow Jackets lost leading sack artist Kyle Kennard to the transfer portal and linebacker Paul Moala to the NFL draft; those two were responsible for ten of Georgia Tech's paltry 21 sacks last season. If Georgia Tech wants to take another step after a solid first full year under coach Brent Key, Height needs to play like a star.
