See who's competing, with a roster of more than 10,000 Olympians still in existence

By GRAHAM DUNBAR and EDDIE PELLS (AP Sports Writers)

The names trickle in, one or two at a time. Over the next two months, that trickle will turn into a flood.

By the time the festivities begin in Paris on July 26, some 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries will be able to call themselves 2024 Olympians. From archery to wrestling, each of the 32 sports on the Olympic program has different qualifying criteria.

Some athletes have achieved wins or points in the past year and have already secured their spot. Many more, for example, more than 85% of the spots on the US team have yet to be filled, will not know their fate until May or June, when they compete in their home country's Olympic trials. At dozens of meets around the world, even the best will have to prove themselves one more time to be officially named to their country's Olympic roster.

A look at who's participating and who still has work to do.

ARCHERY

Teams are still being formed, but the most shocking result so far is that three-time gold medalist An San of powerhouse South Korea did not make the team in national trials. Her teammate, Lim Si-hyeon, is inside.

BADMINTON

Defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and world champion An Se-young of South Korea are almost sure bets.

BASKETBALL

The four-time defending champion United States and 2023 World Cup winner Germany are among eight confirmed players in the 12-team men's tournament. The Serbian team, which could include two-time NBA MVP Nikola Joki, is also in the running. The twelve women's teams have been definitively announced, led by the seven-time defending champion US.

BASKETBALL 3 AGAINST 3

Jimmer Fredette and Canyon Barry, the son of Rick Barry, are on the US men's team, which did not even qualify for the Olympic Games in this discipline in 2021. The American women are defending champions and will announce their team later.

BEACH VOLLEYBAL

So far, only host country France and the current world champion Czech Republic for the men and the American women, including the top team of Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng, are present. The rest will be decided in June.

BOXING

Cubans Julio Csar De La Cruz and Arlen Lpez return for title defense, along with Ireland's Kellie Harrington. American qualifiers include welterweight Omari Jones and featherweight Jahmal Harvey, the 2021 world champion.

BREAK

The US has so far qualified men's world champion Victor Montalvo and women's Pan American champion 35-year-old Sunny Choi. Most places are closed in May and June.

CANOEING

Of the 16 medal events so far, only Spain, Germany and Australia have qualified in at least 13 of them.

CYCLING

Most of the 500 places for 22 events will not be determined until May and June.

TO DIVE

China won seven of eight gold medals in Tokyo, while Great Britain won the other in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform, which Olympic veteran Tom Daley should be back to defend in Paris.

RIDER

Specific names have not been determined, but this is one of two sports (taekwondo) in which Palestine has earned a place.

FENCE

A striking sport for France, which won two gold medals in Tokyo. Ukraine's Olga Kharlan was guaranteed her participation by the IOC after an incident at the 2023 world championships in which she refused to accept a Russian opponent she defeated.

FIELD HOCKEY

The United States only participates in the women's competition and India only participates in the men's competition. All the action will take place at the Colombes Stadium which was the Chariots of Fire athletics venue during the 1924 Olympic Games.

GOLF

The qualification is based on the world golf rankings as of June 17 for men and June 24 for women. Scottie Scheffler is the only American who has secured a spot. The Americans will probably have four players again. Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu lead the women's rankings.

GYMNASTICS

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and reigning all-around champion Sunisa Lee will join a talented field at the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis at the end of June. The five-woman team is likely to be a heavy favorite to win gold in Paris, especially with defending champions Russia eliminated after being excluded from the qualifiers due to the war in Ukraine. The men's field will likely be led by Japan and reigning Olympic all-round champion Daiki Hashimoto.

HANDBALL

The 12-team tournaments include Denmark and Norway, who have qualified in both the men's and women's formats, with host nation France the defending champions in both. The United States will not be involved in either event.

JUDO

The world championships in May determine the list of participants. Leading American contenders include Maria Celia Laborde in the women's 48kg category, Angelica Delgado in the 52kg category and Jack Yonezuka in the men's 73kg category.

MODERN Pentathlon

Defending champion Joe Choong of Great Britain and Jessica Davis of the US will take part in the match at Versailles Palace. Equestrian sports are on their way to leaving this sport after this year.

ROWING

The last qualifying regatta is in Switzerland in May. New Zealand's Emma Twigg is expected to defend her single scull title at her fifth Olympic Games and her first as a parent.

RUGBY SEVENS

Rugby powers Australia, Ireland and New Zealand are in men's and women's. In 2028 in Los Angeles, the native Haudenosaunee would like to secure a spot.

THE SAILING

Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze are aiming for a third straight title in the women's 49erFX class. A last-chance qualifying regatta will be held in France at the end of April.

FOOTBALL

Most of the men's teams have qualified 12 out of 16 ahead of the qualifying event in Asia, but which players can they pick? France could have 2018 World Cup winners Kylian Mbapp and Antoine Griezmann among the three oversized players allowed in an under-23 men's event. Argentina wants to choose Lionel Messi. The final call is on the clubs, who do not have to release players for the Olympic tournament that ties in with the European pre-season and, in Messi's case at Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer schedule.

The Canadian women will defend their Olympic title, but Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Brazil failed to qualify after losing to Argentina. European football also sends Israel, Spain and Ukraine to the men's lineup.

TO SHOOT

The US team has confirmed three-time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock will defend his title in the men's skeet and Mary Tucker in the women's 10-metre air rifle. IOC member Danka Bartekov from Slovakia has qualified as world clay pigeon champion. In 2012 she was a bronze medalist.

SKATEBOARDING

Registration for 80 athletes is determined by world rankings on June 23. Japan's Sora Shirai is just ahead of Nyjah Huston from the US in the men's street. Kokona Hiraki, a 12-year-old silver medalist in Tokyo, tops the women's park rankings. Britain's Sky Brown, the 2021 bronze medalist, is third. She will not try out for the surf-skateboard double because she did not qualify in surfing.

SPORT CLIMBING

Defending champion Janja Garnbret of Slovenia has qualified as the current world champion for the combined event, which also includes 2023 Pan-Ams champion Natalia Grossman of the US. Colin Duffy of the USA is the men's combined as last year's world silver medalist.

SURF

Most places for an event that will take place in Tahiti are closed. Olympic champion Carissa Moore of the USA qualified to defend her title alongside teammates Caitlin Simmers and Caroline Marks. The men's silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago, Kanoa Igarashi, returns in a competition that includes two Americans, Griffin Colapinto and John John Florence.

SWIMMING

Like everyone else, Katie Ledecky will have to get through the U.S. Olympic Trials before she knows how many more opportunities she has to add to her seven Olympic gold medals. The women's 100 butterfly is considered one of the most competitive events, and American Torri Huske, the 2022 world champion, could even be pushed to earn one of the three spots on the U.S. team.

TABLE TENNIS

China won four of five gold medals in Tokyo three years ago but could go to Paris without two-time defending men's champion Ma Long. With the line-up not expected to last another month or two, the 35-year-old Ma has been overtaken by top-ranked Wang Chuqin and world champion Fan Zhendong, the silver medalist in singles in Tokyo.

TAEKWONDO

CJ Nickolas is the only qualified American.

TENNIS

Impossible to know who will play on the red clay of Roland Garros until mid-June, as qualifying is based on the rankings after the French Open.

TRACK AND FIELD

A few lucky marathoners, like Emily Sisson and Clayton Young, have already secured their trips in the sport that brings the largest contingent of about 2,200 athletes to the Olympic celebration.

Nearly everyone else, yes, including Noah Lyles and ShaCarri Richardson, will have to earn a spot at the Olympic Trials in June. In the US, this means you have to finish in the top three in an individual event, even if you are a defending champion. Same in Jamaica, where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is trying for her fifth and final Games and Elaine Thompson-Herah is looking for three straight golds in the 100 and 200.

One more thing is certain: there will be no Russian athletes in attendance, thanks to the country's sports ban as the war in Ukraine continues.

TRIATHLON

Great Britain has already selected 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist Alex Yee for the men's event. A ranking system will award 26 additional entries to both men and women on May 27.

VOLLEY-BALL

Men's gold medalist France will participate, as will defending women's champion the United States.

WATER POLO

The seven countries qualifying for both events are the United States, Australia plus five Europeans, including host nation France.

WEIGHTLIFTING

American Jourdan Delacruz qualified for her second Olympic Games. Olivia Reeves is ranked No. 2 in the women's 71-pound division. The rankings on April 28 will be used to finalize the lineup. In the men's heavyweight rankings, Georgian great Lasha Talakhadze leads and is aiming for a third straight title.

WRESTLING

Two champions from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Americans Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis, have qualified to compete for a third Olympic medal. Olympic champion Zaurbek Sidakov, of Russia, has qualified to defend his 74kg title but must be cleared as neutral by the IOC.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games