



PRINCETON, NJ With one week left in the regular men's lacrosse season, Cornell'sCJ Kirstand that of PrincetonMichael Gianforcarowon weekly Ivy League awards after leading their teams to significant wins last weekend. Cornell clinched a spot in the Ivy League tournament and kept itself in contention for an Ivy League championship and hosting the Ivy League tournament, while Princeton earned a crucial win to stay in position to earn a spot in the tournament next weekend to conquer. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CJ Kirst,Cornell (Sr., A Bernardsville, NJ) Posted five points on two goals and three assists in the Big Red's victory over Harvard to help Cornell earn a bid to the Ivy League tournament and move the team along with Yale atop the conference standings

In addition to his offensive prowess, Kirst also committed two turnovers and picked up three ground balls DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michael Gianforcaro,Princeton (Sr., G. Lincoln University, Pa.) Made 15 saves in Princeton's 15-10 win over Penn

Also scored a backhanded goal during an end-to-end run to seal the match in the fourth quarter. HONOR ROLL

Jayson Singer, Cornell

Nate Davis, Dartmouth

Logan IPHarvard

Charlie MullerHarvard

Emmet Caroll, Penn

Nate two, Princeton

Matt Brandau, Jale

Jack Stuzin, Jale 2024 MEN'S LACROSSE WEEKLY PRIZES

Offensive player of the week February 19 – Michael Long,Cornell (5th, A Mendham, NJ)

February 26 – Matt Brandau,Yale (Sr., from Timon, Maryland)

4th of March – CJ Kirst,Cornell (Sr., A Bernardsville, NJ)

11 March – Matt Brandau,Yale (Sr., from Timon, Maryland)

18th of March – Ryan Goldstein,Cornell (Fr., A Radnor, Pa.)

March 25 – CJ Kirst,Cornell (Sr., A Bernardsville, NJ)

April 1st – Cam Rubin,Penn (Sr., A Natick, Mass.)

April 8 – Michael Long,Cornell (5th, A Mendham, NJ)

15 of April – Matt Brandau,Yale (Sr., from Timon, Maryland)

April 22nd – CJ Kirst,Cornell (Sr., A Bernardsville, NJ) Defensive Player of the Week February 19 – Patrick Pisano,Yale (So., D Cold Spring Harbor, NY)

February 26 – Emmet Caroll,Penn (Sr., G Rye, NY)

4th of March – Brendan LavellePenn (Sr., D Rye, NY)

11 March – Michael Bad,Princeton (Jr., D Oakton, Va.)

18th of March – Matt Dooley,Cornell (So., D Sudbury, Mass.)

March 25 – Peter BlakePenn (Sr., D Needham, MA)

April 1st – Emmet Caroll,Penn (Sr., G Rye, NY)

April 8 – Wyatt crushed,Cornell (Jr., G Tampa, Fla.)

15 of April – Emmet Caroll,Penn (Sr., G Rye, NY)

April 22nd – Michael Gianforcaro,Princeton (Sr., G. Lincoln University, Pa.)

