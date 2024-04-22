MS Dhoni is happy and enjoying his cricket: Mike Hussey | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Batting coach Mike Hussey believes he is a superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni who stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, is currently in a fantastic place and will only 'evolve' more.

Dhoni scores 255.88, which is a new level for him, and he is in explosive form in what looks to be his last season in the IPL.

IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP | IPL POINTS TABLE

“He is at a great place in his career. He is at a place where he is comfortable, he is happy and enjoying his cricket,” Hussey said on Tuesday ahead of CSK's home match against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai .

“He has practiced very well and prepared himself to participate in the tournament. Of course, bowlers are making different plans against him because he is probably the best finisher of all time.”

The 48-year-old Australian acknowledged that Dhoni would continue to improve and make things tougher for bowlers even at the end of his career.

“They (bowlers) have to come up with different ideas. So that's one of the wonderful things about MS. He will continue to evolve and even at this stage of his career continue to make himself better and make it harder for the bowlers to to perform.” Come to him,” Hussey said.

Despite recent setbacks, Hussey showed confidence Rachin Ravindra 's mental toughness and hinted that a solid blow from the Kiwi could be on the horizon.

After a strong start to the season, Ravindra has encountered some problems. He scored just 50 runs in his last five innings.

'He is doing well. Batting can be very fickle, you know, especially at the top of the order. If you get going a little bit you can keep it rolling, but unfortunately he's missed a few times, but mentally he's still in a good place.

“His game looks good and he's just one inning closer to that big score. He's still in a positive frame of mind. He's hitting the nets well, so we're hopeful of a big score coming soon,” said he.

CSK were defeated by LSG in their previous outing, but Hussey said they are not considering this a “revenge match”.

“Not really. Every game is a tough game. We played them in their conditions and I thought we put up a decent fight.

“They (LSG) have been a very good team for a number of years. But the bonus for us is that we know the conditions well, and there will be an extra player in the Yellow Army tomorrow,” Hussey said.

KL Rahul the captain of LSG, has amassed 286 runs at a strike rate of 143 from seven innings, making him the team's top scorer.

Hussey stated that their bowling strategy will be to move the ball quickly and get the crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock and Rahul early.

“Rahul has been a fantastic player for a long time. It's very difficult to bowl against him because he plays great strokes all over the ground. It seems like he's in a very good mentality at the moment too, so he has confidence in. And He plays good cricket, so that makes him very dangerous,” he said.

“He also has the ability to go on and play that big innings. He can score 80+, so if you have a player in your batting order who can score 80+ then you will be in most games.

“I think if we can get the ball moving early, that would be a big bonus for us. You know, for both him and De Kock. That was one of our problems in the last game. So our focus will be to to try and get that new ball moving. Every batsman, whether you are KL or anyone else, everyone can be vulnerable against the moving ball,” he added.

CSK will play three games in a row at home, but Hussey is not thinking too far ahead and is taking it one game at a time.

“Of course it becomes very important. The closer you get to the back end of the tournament, the win becomes really important,” said the former CSK opener.

“Wins are important at any time of the tournament. We have started quite well and have a very good record at home.

“If we can play well in the next three games, that gives us a very good chance. However, it is also dangerous for us to think that it will just happen, and it is also dangerous for us to think too far ahead.” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/ipl/top-stories/ms-dhoni-is-happy-enjoying-his-cricket-mike-hussey/articleshow/109509299.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos