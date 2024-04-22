EA College Football 25s roster stacks

EA College Football 25 Credit: EA College Football 25

EA College Football 25 is likely less than three months away from release and less than a month away from its official reveal.

While we don't have an exact release date for the game, it seems safe to assume that once it's taken, it will fall within the NCAA Football franchise's release window.

When the game comes out, the only thing users seemingly won't have to worry about is the roster or the schools available.

EA College Football 25 will not only feature all 134 FBS teams and the new 12-team playoff system, but also a reported 95% of all scholarship players in the country.

According to OneTeam Partners, the company has signed a contract with EA to handle the opt-ins for the upcoming game, and the company has already reported that more than 12,300 players signed up for $600 and a free copy of the game.

What does that mean?

The game should feature every player in virtually every 2025 mock draft. That includes Colorado superstars Shedeur Sander and Travis Hunter, Georgia's Carson Beck and other players expected to be headliners for the upcoming college football season.

One thing we don't know yet: how player scans will be handled. There is no way EA will scan more than 10,000 players. It would be wise to expect them to possibly try to scan the top players.

It is likely, but unconfirmed, that players will be able to edit rosters as before. If so, fans should be able to fill any gaps in the roster with their own adjustments.

The only notable player not to opt-in is Texas Longhorns backup QB Arch Manning. Manning is the cousin of Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning and multiple Super Bowl winner Eli Manning.

The younger Manning is reportedly waiting to become the Longhorns' starter as a sophomore entering the game.

May 16 has been mentioned as a possible reveal date for EA College Football 25. If that's true, there could be some communication coming in the coming weeks to prepare an anxious fanbase for the big news.

We've also seen reports indicating that EA College Football 25 will release on July 19, which is also yet to be confirmed. A double announcement of the college game and Madden would be a double treat for fans of the virtual playground.

That also leads to another question about EA's virtual football empire. What will Madden be called this year?

Traditionally, the name of the legend will follow in the title for the coming year. However, EA called the series version released in 2013 Madden 25. It was the 25th anniversary of the series, but that could cause some confusion about this year's release.

EA could call it Madden 25 and lean into recency or go with an alternative. Either way, the publisher/developer is gearing up for what will be a high-profile third quarter, during which it should see at least four massive releases in EA College Football 25, Madden, NHL, and EA FC 25.