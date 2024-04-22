Way Too Early Fantasy Hockey Rankings – Top Picks for 2024





With the final fantasy hockey results in the books for 2023-2024 and the playoffs approaching, let's take a look at what the fantasy landscape could look like in October for those who like to plan early. It will almost certainly be a very different picture after the playoffs – not to mention the Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah. (For simplicity's sake, the players for Arizona are still listed below with "Ari" next to their names, as we don't know if it will be "Uta.")

1 Related Not to mention some key names who may find themselves moving into free agency. That list includes Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and Jonathan Marchessault, some steeply discounted players like Matt Duchene, Jonathan Drouin and Sean Monahan, as well as other potential top-six pieces like Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm. The goalkeeping carousel will also be in full swing, even if there are fewer major free agents. The New Jersey Devils have been quite vocal about their goal of pursuing big game, and players like Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros have been mentioned as targets. For now, here's our top 300 list to chew on for the upcoming campaign. These rankings are based on fantasy points production expectations for the entire 2024-2025 NHL season. Fantasy points are based on the ESPN Fantasy standard game. Top 300 ESPN fantasy hockey rankings 1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colonel, C1

2. Auston Matthews, Tor, C2

3. Connor McDavid, Edm, C3

4. Nikita Kucherov, TB, RW1

5. David Pastrnak, Bos, RW2

6. Cale Makar, Colonel, D1

7. Mikko Rantanen, colonel, RW3

8. Kirill Kaprizov, Min, LW1

9. Leon Draisaitl, Edm, C4

10. Roman Josi, Nsh, D2

11. Elias Pettersson, Van, C5

12. Filip Forsberg, Nsh, LW2

13. Jack Eichel, Vgk, C6

14. Sam Reinhart, Fla, RW4

15. JT Miller, Van, C7

16. Artemi Panarin, NYR, LW3

17. Matthew Tkachuk, Fla, RW5

18. Rasmus Dahlin, Buf, D3

19. Mitch Marner, Tor, RW6

20. William Nylander, Tor, RW7

21. Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg, G1

22. Brayden Point, TB, C8

23. MacKenzie Weegar, Cgy, D4

24. Brady Tkachuk, Ott, LW4

25. Adam Fox, NYR, D5

26. Aleksander Barkov, Fla, C9

27. Igor Shesterkin, NYR, G2

28. Jake Guentzel, Auto, LW5

29. Sidney Crosby, Pit, C10

30. Evan Bouchard, Edm, D6

31. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB, G3

32. Victor Hedman, TB, D7

33. John Carlson, Wsh, D8

34. Noah Dobson, NW, D9

35. Zach Hyman, Edm, RW8

36. Jake Oettinger, Dal, G4

37. Dylan Larkin, It, C11

38. Quinn Hughes, Van, D10

39. Valeri Nichushkin, Colonel, RW9

40. Jack Hughes, NJ, C12

41. Morgan Rielly, Tor, D11

42. Charlie McAvoy, Forest, D12

43. Sebastian Aho, Auto, C13

44. Kyle Connor, Wpg, LW6

45. Adrian Kempe, LA, RW10

46. ​​Vincent Trocheck, NYR, C14

47. Thatcher Demko, Van, G5

48. Mike Matheson, Mon, D13

49. Moritz Seider, It, D14

50. Joel Eriksson Also, Min, C15

51. Steven Stamkos, tuberculosis, C16

52. Jacob Trouba, NYR, D15

53. Josh Morrissey, Wpg, D16

54. Days Thompson, Buf, C17

55. Stuart Skinner, Edm, G6

56. Shea Theodore, Vgk, D17

57. Connor Bedard, Chi, C18

58. Jason Robertson, Dal, LW7

59. Frank Vatrano, Ana, RW11

60. Timo Meier, NJ, LW8

61. Clayton Keller, Ari, LW9

62. Travis Konecny, Phi, RW12

63. Zach Werenski, Cls, D18

64. Alex Tuch, Buf, RW13

65. Ilya Sorokin, NYI, G7

66. John Tavares, Tor, C19

67. Nico Hischier, NJ, C20

68. Dougie Hamilton, NJ, D19

69. Carter Verhaeghe, Fla, LW10

70. Darnell Nurse, Edm, D20

71. Mika Zibanejad, NYR, C21

72. Bo Horvat, NYI, C22

73. Boone Jenner, Cls, C23

74. Erik Karlsson, Pit, D21

75. Jesper Bratt, NJ, RW14

76. Rasmus Andersson, Cgy, D22

77. Mathew Barzal, NYI, C24

78. Alex Pietrangelo, Vgk, D23

79. Mikhail Sergachev, TB, D24

80. Thomas Chabot, Ott, D25

81. Chris Kreider, NYR, LW11

82. Nick Suzuki, Mon, C25

83. Wyatt Johnston, Dale, C26

84. Jakob Chychrun, Ott, D26

85. Seth Jones, Chi, D27

86. Bryan Rust, Pit, RW15

87. Kevin Fiala, LA, LW12

88. Viktor Arvidsson, LA, RW16

89. Brock Faber, Min, D28

90. Juuse Saros, Nsh, G8

91. Sean Durzi, Ari, D29

92. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh, LW13

93. Miro Heiskanen, Dal, D30

94. Roope Hintz, Valley, C27

95. David Savard, Mon, D31

96. Colton Parayko, StL, D32

97. Brock Nelson, NYI, C28

98. Drew Doughty, LA, D33

99. Tomas Hertl, Vgk, C29

100. Brayden McNabb, Vgk, D34

101. Jake Walman, It, D35

102. Cam York, Phi, D36

103. Mark Stone, Vgk, RW17

104. Ryan Pulock, NYI, D37

105. Matt Boldy, Min, LW14

106. Jeremy Swayman, Forest, G9

107. Brock Boeser, Van, RW18

108. Jordan Kyrou, StL, RW19

109. Owen Tippett, Phi, RW20

110. Alexander Georgiev, Colonel, G10

111. Alex DeBrincat, Det, LW15

112. Matt Roy, LA, D38

113. Tom Wilson, Wsh, RW21

114. Thomas Harley, Valley, D39

115. Andrei Svechnikov, Auto, LW16

116. Justin Faulk, StL, D40

117. Jonathan Marchessault, Vgk, RW22

118. Kris Letang, Pit, D41

119. Robert Thomas, StL, C30

120. Charlie Lindgren, Wsh, G11

121. Brandon Hagel, TB, LW17

122. Anze Kopitar, LA, C31

123. Evgeni Malkin, Pit, C32

124. Vince Dunn, Sea, D42

125. Jacob Markstrom, Cgy, G12

126. Nazem Kadri, Cgy, C33

127. Mark Scheifele, Wpg, C34

128. Radko Gudas, Ana, D43

129. Brandon Montour, Florida, D44

130. Artturi Lehkonen, Colonel, LW18

131. Sergei Bobrovsky, Fla, G13

132. Travis Sanheim, Phi, D45

133. Juraj Slafkovsky, Mon, LW19

134. Drake Batherson, Ott, RW23

135. Jared McCann, Zee, RW24

136. Pavel Buchnevich, StL, RW25

137. Mats Zuccarello, Min, RW26

138. Alec Martinez, Vgk, D46

139. Cole Caufield, Mon, LW20

140. Jonas Brodin, Min, D47

141. William Eklund, SJ, LW21

142. Seth Jarvis, Auto, RW27

143. Devon Toews, Colonel, D48

144. Tim Stutzle, Ott, C35

145. William Karlsson, Vgk, C36

146. Dylan Strome, Wsh, C37

147. Gabriel Vilardi, Wpg, C38

148. Mattias Ekholm, Edm, D49

149. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buf, G14

150. Sam Bennett, Florida, C39

151. Ryan Hartman, Min, C40

152. Yegor Sharangovich, Cgy, C41

153. Evander Kane, Edm, LW22

154. Jake McCabe, Tor, D50

155. Trevor Moore, LA, LW23

156. Pierre-Luc Dubois, LA, C42

157. Jamie Benn, Dal, LW24

158. Eeli Tolvanen, Zee, LW25

159. Noah Hanifin, Vgk, D51

160. Pyotr Kochetkov, Auto, G15

161. Mario Ferraro, SJ, D52

162. Martin Necas, Auto, RW28

163. Patrik Laine, Cls, RW29

164. Brad Marchand, Bos, LW26

165. Kaiden Guhle, Mon, D53

166. Patrick Kane, It, RW30

167. Andrei Kuzmenko, Cgy, LW27

168. Philip Kurashev, Chi, LW28

169. Ryan O'Reilly, Nsh, C43

170. Timothy Liljegren, Tor, D54

171. Torey Krug, StL, D55

172. I am Zellweger, Ana, D56

173. Anthony Duclair, TB, LW29

174. Nick Seeler, Phi, D57

175. Nick Schmaltz, Ari, RW31

176. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edm, C44

177. Matt Duchene, Dale, C45

178. Ben Chiarot, It, D58

179. Lawson Crouse, Ari, RW32

180. Matty Beniers, Sea, C46

181. Brady Skjei, Auto, D59

182. Tyler Toffoli, Wpg, RW33

183. Shayne Gostisbehere, Det, D60

184. Taylor Hall, Chi, LW30

185. Frederik Andersen, Auto, G16

186. Adam Larsson, Sea, D61

187. Blake Coleman, Cgy, RW34

188. Scott Mayfield, NYI, D62

189. Gustav Forsling, Fla, D63

190. Gustav Nyquist, Nsh, RW35

191. Mikael Granlund, SJ, LW31

192. Nikolaj Ehlers, Wpg, LW32

193. Chris Tanev, Dal, D64

194. Jonathan Drouin, Colonel, LW33

195. Brent Burns, Auto, D65

196. Jake Sanderson, Ott, D66

197. Jordan Binnington, StL, G17

198. Adin Hill, Vgk, G18

199. Ivan Provorov, Cls, D67

200. Charlie Coyle, Forest, C47

201. Kyle Palmieri, NYI, RW36

202. Elias Lindholm, Van, RW37

203. Ilya Samsonov, Tor, G19

204. Troy Terry, Ana, C48

205. Jake DeBrusk, Forest, RW38

206. Shane Wright, Sea, C49

207. Dylan Guenther, Ari, RW39

208. Brayden Schenn, StL, C50

209. Cutter Gauthier, Ana, LW34

210. Aaron Oakleaf, Fla, D68

211. Connor Murphy, Chi, D69

212. Jared Spurgeon, Min, D70

213. Josh Norris, Ott, C51

214. JT Compher, Det, RW40

215. Jake Middleton, Min, D71

216. Pavel Zacha, Bos, C52

217. Bowen Byram, Buf, D72

218. Linus Ullmark, boss, G20

219. John Gibson, Ana, G21

220. Anthony Stolarz, Fla, G22

221. Alexander Romanov, NYI, D73

222. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zee, RW41

223. Anthony Cirelli, TB, C53

224. Jesper Wallstedt, Min, G23

225. Sean Walker, Colonel, D74

226. Pavel Mintyukov, Ana, D75

227. Connor Ingram, Ari, G24

228. Quinton Byfield, LA, C54

229. Filip Hronek, Van, D76

230. Jamie Oleksiak, Sea, D77

231. Tyler Seguin, Dale, RW42

232. Logan Stankoven, Valley, C55

233. Esa Lindell, Dal, D78

234. Adam Pelech, NYI, D79

235. Phillip Danault, LA, C56

236. Scott Laughton, Phi, C57

237. Chandler Stephenson, Vgk, C58

238. Jake Buren, StL, LW35

239. Cam Fowler, Ana, D80

240. Joey Daccord, Sea, G25

241. Lane Hutson, Mon, D81

242. Jeff Skinner, Buf, LW36

243. Anders Lee, NYI, LW37

244. Joe Pavelski, Dal, RW43

245. Rickard Rakell, Pit, RW44

246. Trevor Zegras, Ana, C59

247. Erik Gudbranson, Cls, D82

248. Nick Bjugstad, Ari, C60

249. Shane Pinto, Ott, C61

250. Dakota Joshua, Van, C62

251. Neal Pionk, Wpg, D83

252. Josh Manson, Colonel, D84

253. K'Andre Miller, NYR, D85

254. Fabian Zetterlund, SJ, RW45

255. Lucas Raymond, It, LW38

256. Martin Fehervary, Wsh, D86

257. Mason Marchment, Dale, LW39

258. Mattias Samuelsson, Buf, D87

259. Kirby Dach, Mon, C63

260. Logan Thompson, Vgk, G26

261. Jeremy Lauzon, Nsh, D88

262. Teuvo Teravainen, Auto, RW46

263. Daniil Miromanov, Cgy, D89

264. Claude Giroux, Ott, RW47

265. Dustin Wolf, Cgy, G27

266. Jason Dickinson, Chi, C64

267. Simon Edvinsson, Det, D90

268. Yaroslav Askarov, Nsh, G28

269. Ryan Graves, Pit, D91

270. Dylan DeMelo, Wpg, D92

271. Rasmus Sandin, Wsh, D93

272. TJ Oshie, Wsh, RW48

273. Tristan Jarry, Pit, G29

274. Samuel Girard, colonel, D94

275. Gabriel Landeskog, Colonel, LW40

276. Hampus Lindholm, Bos, D95

277. Alex Killorn, Ana, RW49

278. Logan Cooley, Ari, C65

279. Tyson Foerster, Phi, RW50

280. Brandt Clarke, LA, D96

281. John Gabriel Pageau, NOW, C66

282. Jacob Slavin, Auto, D97

283. Marc-André Fleury, Min, G30

284. Alex Nedeljkovic, Pit, G31

285. Shakir Mukhamadullin, SJ, D98

286. Artem Zub, Ott, D99

287. Nicholas Paul, TB, C67

288. Tommy Novak, Nsh, C68

289. Ivan Barbashev, Vgk, LW41

290. Morgan Frost, Phi, C69

291. Damon Severson, Cls, D100

292. Adam Henrique, Edm, LW42

293. Alexis Lafreniere, NYR, LW43

294. Mason McTavish, Ana, C70

295. Laurent Brossoit, Wpg, G32

296. Matthias Maccelli, Ari, LW44

297. Tyler Bertuzzi, Tor, LW45

298. Filip Gustavsson, Min, G33

299. Sean Monahan, Wpg, C71

300. Michael Rasmussen, Det, C72

