Way Too Early Fantasy Hockey Rankings – Top Picks for 2024
With the final fantasy hockey results in the books for 2023-2024 and the playoffs approaching, let's take a look at what the fantasy landscape could look like in October for those who like to plan early.
It will almost certainly be a very different picture after the playoffs – not to mention the Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah. (For simplicity's sake, the players for Arizona are still listed below with “Ari” next to their names, as we don't know if it will be “Uta.”)
Not to mention some key names who may find themselves moving into free agency. That list includes Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and Jonathan Marchessault, some steeply discounted players like Matt Duchene, Jonathan Drouin and Sean Monahan, as well as other potential top-six pieces like Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm.
The goalkeeping carousel will also be in full swing, even if there are fewer major free agents. The New Jersey Devils have been quite vocal about their goal of pursuing big game, and players like Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros have been mentioned as targets.
For now, here's our top 300 list to chew on for the upcoming campaign.
These rankings are based on fantasy points production expectations for the entire 2024-2025 NHL season. Fantasy points are based on the ESPN Fantasy standard game.
Top 300 ESPN fantasy hockey rankings
1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colonel, C1
2. Auston Matthews, Tor, C2
3. Connor McDavid, Edm, C3
4. Nikita Kucherov, TB, RW1
5. David Pastrnak, Bos, RW2
6. Cale Makar, Colonel, D1
7. Mikko Rantanen, colonel, RW3
8. Kirill Kaprizov, Min, LW1
9. Leon Draisaitl, Edm, C4
10. Roman Josi, Nsh, D2
11. Elias Pettersson, Van, C5
12. Filip Forsberg, Nsh, LW2
13. Jack Eichel, Vgk, C6
14. Sam Reinhart, Fla, RW4
15. JT Miller, Van, C7
16. Artemi Panarin, NYR, LW3
17. Matthew Tkachuk, Fla, RW5
18. Rasmus Dahlin, Buf, D3
19. Mitch Marner, Tor, RW6
20. William Nylander, Tor, RW7
21. Connor Hellebuyck, Wpg, G1
22. Brayden Point, TB, C8
23. MacKenzie Weegar, Cgy, D4
24. Brady Tkachuk, Ott, LW4
25. Adam Fox, NYR, D5
26. Aleksander Barkov, Fla, C9
27. Igor Shesterkin, NYR, G2
28. Jake Guentzel, Auto, LW5
29. Sidney Crosby, Pit, C10
30. Evan Bouchard, Edm, D6
31. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB, G3
32. Victor Hedman, TB, D7
33. John Carlson, Wsh, D8
34. Noah Dobson, NW, D9
35. Zach Hyman, Edm, RW8
36. Jake Oettinger, Dal, G4
37. Dylan Larkin, It, C11
38. Quinn Hughes, Van, D10
39. Valeri Nichushkin, Colonel, RW9
40. Jack Hughes, NJ, C12
41. Morgan Rielly, Tor, D11
42. Charlie McAvoy, Forest, D12
43. Sebastian Aho, Auto, C13
44. Kyle Connor, Wpg, LW6
45. Adrian Kempe, LA, RW10
46. Vincent Trocheck, NYR, C14
47. Thatcher Demko, Van, G5
48. Mike Matheson, Mon, D13
49. Moritz Seider, It, D14
50. Joel Eriksson Also, Min, C15
51. Steven Stamkos, tuberculosis, C16
52. Jacob Trouba, NYR, D15
53. Josh Morrissey, Wpg, D16
54. Days Thompson, Buf, C17
55. Stuart Skinner, Edm, G6
56. Shea Theodore, Vgk, D17
57. Connor Bedard, Chi, C18
58. Jason Robertson, Dal, LW7
59. Frank Vatrano, Ana, RW11
60. Timo Meier, NJ, LW8
61. Clayton Keller, Ari, LW9
62. Travis Konecny, Phi, RW12
63. Zach Werenski, Cls, D18
64. Alex Tuch, Buf, RW13
65. Ilya Sorokin, NYI, G7
66. John Tavares, Tor, C19
67. Nico Hischier, NJ, C20
68. Dougie Hamilton, NJ, D19
69. Carter Verhaeghe, Fla, LW10
70. Darnell Nurse, Edm, D20
71. Mika Zibanejad, NYR, C21
72. Bo Horvat, NYI, C22
73. Boone Jenner, Cls, C23
74. Erik Karlsson, Pit, D21
75. Jesper Bratt, NJ, RW14
76. Rasmus Andersson, Cgy, D22
77. Mathew Barzal, NYI, C24
78. Alex Pietrangelo, Vgk, D23
79. Mikhail Sergachev, TB, D24
80. Thomas Chabot, Ott, D25
81. Chris Kreider, NYR, LW11
82. Nick Suzuki, Mon, C25
83. Wyatt Johnston, Dale, C26
84. Jakob Chychrun, Ott, D26
85. Seth Jones, Chi, D27
86. Bryan Rust, Pit, RW15
87. Kevin Fiala, LA, LW12
88. Viktor Arvidsson, LA, RW16
89. Brock Faber, Min, D28
90. Juuse Saros, Nsh, G8
91. Sean Durzi, Ari, D29
92. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh, LW13
93. Miro Heiskanen, Dal, D30
94. Roope Hintz, Valley, C27
95. David Savard, Mon, D31
96. Colton Parayko, StL, D32
97. Brock Nelson, NYI, C28
98. Drew Doughty, LA, D33
99. Tomas Hertl, Vgk, C29
100. Brayden McNabb, Vgk, D34
101. Jake Walman, It, D35
102. Cam York, Phi, D36
103. Mark Stone, Vgk, RW17
104. Ryan Pulock, NYI, D37
105. Matt Boldy, Min, LW14
106. Jeremy Swayman, Forest, G9
107. Brock Boeser, Van, RW18
108. Jordan Kyrou, StL, RW19
109. Owen Tippett, Phi, RW20
110. Alexander Georgiev, Colonel, G10
111. Alex DeBrincat, Det, LW15
112. Matt Roy, LA, D38
113. Tom Wilson, Wsh, RW21
114. Thomas Harley, Valley, D39
115. Andrei Svechnikov, Auto, LW16
116. Justin Faulk, StL, D40
117. Jonathan Marchessault, Vgk, RW22
118. Kris Letang, Pit, D41
119. Robert Thomas, StL, C30
120. Charlie Lindgren, Wsh, G11
121. Brandon Hagel, TB, LW17
122. Anze Kopitar, LA, C31
123. Evgeni Malkin, Pit, C32
124. Vince Dunn, Sea, D42
125. Jacob Markstrom, Cgy, G12
126. Nazem Kadri, Cgy, C33
127. Mark Scheifele, Wpg, C34
128. Radko Gudas, Ana, D43
129. Brandon Montour, Florida, D44
130. Artturi Lehkonen, Colonel, LW18
131. Sergei Bobrovsky, Fla, G13
132. Travis Sanheim, Phi, D45
133. Juraj Slafkovsky, Mon, LW19
134. Drake Batherson, Ott, RW23
135. Jared McCann, Zee, RW24
136. Pavel Buchnevich, StL, RW25
137. Mats Zuccarello, Min, RW26
138. Alec Martinez, Vgk, D46
139. Cole Caufield, Mon, LW20
140. Jonas Brodin, Min, D47
141. William Eklund, SJ, LW21
142. Seth Jarvis, Auto, RW27
143. Devon Toews, Colonel, D48
144. Tim Stutzle, Ott, C35
145. William Karlsson, Vgk, C36
146. Dylan Strome, Wsh, C37
147. Gabriel Vilardi, Wpg, C38
148. Mattias Ekholm, Edm, D49
149. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buf, G14
150. Sam Bennett, Florida, C39
151. Ryan Hartman, Min, C40
152. Yegor Sharangovich, Cgy, C41
153. Evander Kane, Edm, LW22
154. Jake McCabe, Tor, D50
155. Trevor Moore, LA, LW23
156. Pierre-Luc Dubois, LA, C42
157. Jamie Benn, Dal, LW24
158. Eeli Tolvanen, Zee, LW25
159. Noah Hanifin, Vgk, D51
160. Pyotr Kochetkov, Auto, G15
161. Mario Ferraro, SJ, D52
162. Martin Necas, Auto, RW28
163. Patrik Laine, Cls, RW29
164. Brad Marchand, Bos, LW26
165. Kaiden Guhle, Mon, D53
166. Patrick Kane, It, RW30
167. Andrei Kuzmenko, Cgy, LW27
168. Philip Kurashev, Chi, LW28
169. Ryan O'Reilly, Nsh, C43
170. Timothy Liljegren, Tor, D54
171. Torey Krug, StL, D55
172. I am Zellweger, Ana, D56
173. Anthony Duclair, TB, LW29
174. Nick Seeler, Phi, D57
175. Nick Schmaltz, Ari, RW31
176. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edm, C44
177. Matt Duchene, Dale, C45
178. Ben Chiarot, It, D58
179. Lawson Crouse, Ari, RW32
180. Matty Beniers, Sea, C46
181. Brady Skjei, Auto, D59
182. Tyler Toffoli, Wpg, RW33
183. Shayne Gostisbehere, Det, D60
184. Taylor Hall, Chi, LW30
185. Frederik Andersen, Auto, G16
186. Adam Larsson, Sea, D61
187. Blake Coleman, Cgy, RW34
188. Scott Mayfield, NYI, D62
189. Gustav Forsling, Fla, D63
190. Gustav Nyquist, Nsh, RW35
191. Mikael Granlund, SJ, LW31
192. Nikolaj Ehlers, Wpg, LW32
193. Chris Tanev, Dal, D64
194. Jonathan Drouin, Colonel, LW33
195. Brent Burns, Auto, D65
196. Jake Sanderson, Ott, D66
197. Jordan Binnington, StL, G17
198. Adin Hill, Vgk, G18
199. Ivan Provorov, Cls, D67
200. Charlie Coyle, Forest, C47
201. Kyle Palmieri, NYI, RW36
202. Elias Lindholm, Van, RW37
203. Ilya Samsonov, Tor, G19
204. Troy Terry, Ana, C48
205. Jake DeBrusk, Forest, RW38
206. Shane Wright, Sea, C49
207. Dylan Guenther, Ari, RW39
208. Brayden Schenn, StL, C50
209. Cutter Gauthier, Ana, LW34
210. Aaron Oakleaf, Fla, D68
211. Connor Murphy, Chi, D69
212. Jared Spurgeon, Min, D70
213. Josh Norris, Ott, C51
214. JT Compher, Det, RW40
215. Jake Middleton, Min, D71
216. Pavel Zacha, Bos, C52
217. Bowen Byram, Buf, D72
218. Linus Ullmark, boss, G20
219. John Gibson, Ana, G21
220. Anthony Stolarz, Fla, G22
221. Alexander Romanov, NYI, D73
222. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zee, RW41
223. Anthony Cirelli, TB, C53
224. Jesper Wallstedt, Min, G23
225. Sean Walker, Colonel, D74
226. Pavel Mintyukov, Ana, D75
227. Connor Ingram, Ari, G24
228. Quinton Byfield, LA, C54
229. Filip Hronek, Van, D76
230. Jamie Oleksiak, Sea, D77
231. Tyler Seguin, Dale, RW42
232. Logan Stankoven, Valley, C55
233. Esa Lindell, Dal, D78
234. Adam Pelech, NYI, D79
235. Phillip Danault, LA, C56
236. Scott Laughton, Phi, C57
237. Chandler Stephenson, Vgk, C58
238. Jake Buren, StL, LW35
239. Cam Fowler, Ana, D80
240. Joey Daccord, Sea, G25
241. Lane Hutson, Mon, D81
242. Jeff Skinner, Buf, LW36
243. Anders Lee, NYI, LW37
244. Joe Pavelski, Dal, RW43
245. Rickard Rakell, Pit, RW44
246. Trevor Zegras, Ana, C59
247. Erik Gudbranson, Cls, D82
248. Nick Bjugstad, Ari, C60
249. Shane Pinto, Ott, C61
250. Dakota Joshua, Van, C62
251. Neal Pionk, Wpg, D83
252. Josh Manson, Colonel, D84
253. K'Andre Miller, NYR, D85
254. Fabian Zetterlund, SJ, RW45
255. Lucas Raymond, It, LW38
256. Martin Fehervary, Wsh, D86
257. Mason Marchment, Dale, LW39
258. Mattias Samuelsson, Buf, D87
259. Kirby Dach, Mon, C63
260. Logan Thompson, Vgk, G26
261. Jeremy Lauzon, Nsh, D88
262. Teuvo Teravainen, Auto, RW46
263. Daniil Miromanov, Cgy, D89
264. Claude Giroux, Ott, RW47
265. Dustin Wolf, Cgy, G27
266. Jason Dickinson, Chi, C64
267. Simon Edvinsson, Det, D90
268. Yaroslav Askarov, Nsh, G28
269. Ryan Graves, Pit, D91
270. Dylan DeMelo, Wpg, D92
271. Rasmus Sandin, Wsh, D93
272. TJ Oshie, Wsh, RW48
273. Tristan Jarry, Pit, G29
274. Samuel Girard, colonel, D94
275. Gabriel Landeskog, Colonel, LW40
276. Hampus Lindholm, Bos, D95
277. Alex Killorn, Ana, RW49
278. Logan Cooley, Ari, C65
279. Tyson Foerster, Phi, RW50
280. Brandt Clarke, LA, D96
281. John Gabriel Pageau, NOW, C66
282. Jacob Slavin, Auto, D97
283. Marc-André Fleury, Min, G30
284. Alex Nedeljkovic, Pit, G31
285. Shakir Mukhamadullin, SJ, D98
286. Artem Zub, Ott, D99
287. Nicholas Paul, TB, C67
288. Tommy Novak, Nsh, C68
289. Ivan Barbashev, Vgk, LW41
290. Morgan Frost, Phi, C69
291. Damon Severson, Cls, D100
292. Adam Henrique, Edm, LW42
293. Alexis Lafreniere, NYR, LW43
294. Mason McTavish, Ana, C70
295. Laurent Brossoit, Wpg, G32
296. Matthias Maccelli, Ari, LW44
297. Tyler Bertuzzi, Tor, LW45
298. Filip Gustavsson, Min, G33
299. Sean Monahan, Wpg, C71
300. Michael Rasmussen, Det, C72
