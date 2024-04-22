Sports
Bridgwater Cricket Club signs Carlos Brathwaite for 2024
The 35-year-old all-rounder from Barbados will join the club ahead of this weekend's matches.
Braitwaite is the former captain of the West IndiesTwenty20 International and was a key member of the team that won the 2016 T20 World Cup when he hit the winning six in the final of the tournament.
He arrives in Somerset later this week and will be at The Parks in Bridgwater on Saturday for the team's opening WEPL Premier One match against Sidmouth.
Brathwaite will not play for the club in that match. Instead, he will make his Bridgwater debut on Sunday April 28 in the ECB National Club Championship when the club take on Midsomer Norton.
His home debut is likely to be on May 25 when Bridgwater host Bristol CC at The Parks.
Bridgwater CC director of cricket Scott Sealey explained how the signing came about and gave high praise to Jake Lintott, who played with Brathwaite in Birmingham.
“The signing actually fell into place really well. We weren't planning on having an overseas signing this season just because it was quite difficult to arrange logistically,” Sealey said.
“Carlos knows Jake Lintott well though and Jake said he might come to England this summer to play cricket. So we did some work behind the scenes and from there Carlos agreed to come and play for us.”
Sealey added that the signing will be great for the club and for the city of Bridgewater.
“Carlos' schedule means he will be available for around half of our games this season, so it will be fantastic to have him at The Parks and it will be great for the city too,” he said.
“Thanks to the sponsors who helped secure the signing they have been a great help, and to the people of Bridgwater, go to The Parks this summer to watch Carlos and the team play cricket.
“Carlos is ready and eager to put on the Bridgwater kit, he really can't wait to get out there and play.”
Bridgwater take on Sidmouth in the WEPL season opener this weekend, while the Thirds host Middlezoy.
On Sunday the first team will take on Midsomer Norton in the ECB Cup and also at The Parks Bridgwater Women will take on Broadstone CC.
The club's women's side has been expanded this season with a second team competing in the Somerset competitions for the first time.
And the junior department also continues to grow, with the club now having around 15 selections at junior level.
There's plenty of action to come at Bridgwater CC this season and it all starts this weekend, so get started and enjoy the match against Sidmouth, kicking off at 12pm.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bridgwatermercury.co.uk/news/bridgwater_news/24269001.bridgwater-cricket-club-sign-carlos-brathwaite-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi's corn harvest in Gorontalo
- A person students will never forget | Entertainment
- Bridgwater Cricket Club signs Carlos Brathwaite for 2024
- SKLZ Announces Hyperspeed New Wearable Innovation
- DVIDS – News – DCMA International welcomes new commander
- Patients treated by female doctors have higher survival rates
- Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh criticize PM Modi! Make no mistake, it's a deepfake drama
- 15 people injured in trolley crash at Universal Studios Hollywood, authorities say
- Google admits links aren't that important
- 7 Best Sneakers for Men of 2024
- Israel's top military intelligence chief, General Aharon Haliva, resigned on October 7 | BBC News
- Miter breached by nation-state threat actor via Ivanti vulnerabilities