Bridgwater Cricket Club signs Carlos Brathwaite for 2024

The 35-year-old all-rounder from Barbados will join the club ahead of this weekend's matches.

Braitwaite is the former captain of the West IndiesTwenty20 International and was a key member of the team that won the 2016 T20 World Cup when he hit the winning six in the final of the tournament.

He arrives in Somerset later this week and will be at The Parks in Bridgwater on Saturday for the team's opening WEPL Premier One match against Sidmouth.

Brathwaite will not play for the club in that match. Instead, he will make his Bridgwater debut on Sunday April 28 in the ECB National Club Championship when the club take on Midsomer Norton.

His home debut is likely to be on May 25 when Bridgwater host Bristol CC at The Parks.

Bridgwater CC director of cricket Scott Sealey explained how the signing came about and gave high praise to Jake Lintott, who played with Brathwaite in Birmingham.

“The signing actually fell into place really well. We weren't planning on having an overseas signing this season just because it was quite difficult to arrange logistically,” Sealey said.

“Carlos knows Jake Lintott well though and Jake said he might come to England this summer to play cricket. So we did some work behind the scenes and from there Carlos agreed to come and play for us.”

Sealey added that the signing will be great for the club and for the city of Bridgewater.

“Carlos' schedule means he will be available for around half of our games this season, so it will be fantastic to have him at The Parks and it will be great for the city too,” he said.

“Thanks to the sponsors who helped secure the signing they have been a great help, and to the people of Bridgwater, go to The Parks this summer to watch Carlos and the team play cricket.

“Carlos is ready and eager to put on the Bridgwater kit, he really can't wait to get out there and play.”

Bridgwater take on Sidmouth in the WEPL season opener this weekend, while the Thirds host Middlezoy.

On Sunday the first team will take on Midsomer Norton in the ECB Cup and also at The Parks Bridgwater Women will take on Broadstone CC.

The club's women's side has been expanded this season with a second team competing in the Somerset competitions for the first time.

And the junior department also continues to grow, with the club now having around 15 selections at junior level.

There's plenty of action to come at Bridgwater CC this season and it all starts this weekend, so get started and enjoy the match against Sidmouth, kicking off at 12pm.