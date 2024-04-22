Cricket hosts alumni match at Cope Field on Sunday





HAVERFORD, Pa. – On Sunday at Cope Field, cricket really lived up to its reputation as a game for soft people. Haverford Cricket secured its fourth win of the season against the Alumni, but the mood was such that the outcome seemed secondary to the sheer enjoyment of the sport. After winning the toss and being selected to field, the Alumni team saw Haverford start with an unconventional opening duo of junior Mohanish Bajaj and freshman Anuj Poddar, with Poddar making his batting debut for the 2023-2024 season. The collaboration was short-lived as Bajaj was up early before six o'clock. Freshman Rustom Dubash, also out of his usual order, took over and contributed 16 points. Junior captain Sidd Phatak led by example, scoring 46 runs, including five boundaries and a six, before being run out by Gulesh Shukla '22, who also bowled the delivery. Crucial catches from Malcolm Thompson '21, a regrettable run-out from senior Joshua Corbett and tight bowling from Ethan Flicker '21 prevented any significant partnership for the Fords. At the end of 18 overs the Fords were at 121/6. Nevertheless, freshman Sanil Kagawala and senior captain Eugene Yang, who returned to the XI after injury, made invaluable contributions, scoring 22 and 21 respectively. With a ruthless batting performance, the Fords reached 162/7 in 25 overs. The atmosphere in the cricket house during the innings break was surreal. It was buzzing with generations of Haverford Cricket players bonding over common experiences, delicious samosas and tea. After a hearty lunch it was time to get back to work. After all, there was a game to be played. Haverford cricket assistant coach Andy Cornell '19 took to the field to open the innings and endured some spirited sledding from the Fords he spends so much time coaching. His innings came to an early end when sophomore Ishpuneet Singh took a beautiful catch on Kagawala's delivery. The alumni quickly reached 32/2 in 6 overs, but quick wickets from Yang and junior Deep Patel brought Haverford Cricket back into contention. Reid Sherman '04 anchored the Alumni's chase with a solid 36 runs, while freshman Poddar claimed his first career wicket in his bowling debut. With both teams fielding an abundance of bowlers, the match turned into a showcase of ample bowling experience throughout the match, with Haverford using 10 bowlers, compared to the Alumni's 11. The pace of the chase slowed as the pace required escalated to more than 10 runs per over: the alumni needed 64 from the last six overs. However, Kagawala picked up another crucial wicket, while Patel achieved an economical 1/10 in his three-over spell. Sam Monks '23 and Thompson formed a 29-run partnership, taking the alumni tally to 139/5 by the end of the 25th over, 24 runs short of the target. Although that was the moment the game ended, it was not the moment the game stopped. The Fords proceeded to bowl a few friendly overs to the alumni who had not yet batted, completely off the scorebook. Play for pure fun. This match served as a reminder of the inherent joy and sportsmanship of cricket. Despite the technicalities of a winner and a loser, the atmosphere and camaraderie in the pavilion transcended such differences. Players cheered for their rivals and provided some spirited but friendly competition, topped off with loads of banter from both sides, making Cope Field undoubtedly the place to be on Sunday.

