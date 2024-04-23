



April 22, 2024, 7:43 PM

WEST INDIES MEN'S A TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR HISTORIC NEPAL TOUR ST. JOHANNES, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men's Selection Panel has unveiled the 15-member squad for the West Indies Men's A team that will tour Nepal from April 25 to May 15, 2024. Led by the experienced Roston Chase as captain and supported by Alick Athanaze as vice-captain, the West Indies Men's A team will participate in a series of five (5) Twenty20 matches against the Nepal Senior Men's team. This tour holds great significance as it serves as another phase of preparation leading up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The series also marks a historic occasion as it is the first ever tour from the West Indies to Nepal. Roston Chase will take on the responsibility of captain for the first time at this level. Commenting on Chase's selection as captain, Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes, CWI Chief Selector, Chase's consistent display of diligence and leadership qualities. Dr. Haynes noted:

Dr. Haynes further emphasized the significance of this statement from the team

In preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, White Ball Head Coach Daren Sammy said

The opening T20 match of the tour will take place on April 27, 2024 at Tribhuvan University. COMPLETE TEAM: Roston Chase (captain) Alick Athanaze (vice-captain) Fabian Allen Kadeem Alleyne Joshua Bishop Keacy Carty Johnson Charles Mark Deyal Andre Fletcher Matthew Forde Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motion Keemo Paul Oshane Thomas Hayden Walsh The coaching and support staff guiding the team are as follows: Head coach: Floyd Reifer Assistant coach: Rayon Griffith Physiotherapist: Neil Barry Strength and Conditioning Coach: Shayne Cooper Team Manager and Analyst: Avenesh Seetharam The deadline for submitting the West Indies World Cup squad is May 1, 2024. Ahead of the World Cup, the West Indies team will host South Africa for a three-match T20 series from May 22 to 26, 2024. EDITOR'S NOTE: Brandon King suffered an injury during the West Indies Championship and is recovering. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis announced that he was not available for selection.

