Women's tennis falls to CSUN in regular season finale





Next game: vs. Cal Poly 25-04-2024 | 09:00 HT Apr 25 (Thu) / 9:00am HT vs Cal Poly History NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — The University of Hawaii women's tennis team (9-11, 6-3 Big West) was eliminated 4-3 at CSUN on the final day of the regular season. The loss left the Rainbow Wahine as the third seed in the upcoming TheBig West championship next week. The Matadors took an early 1-0 lead after winning by identical 6-2 scores on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts. CSUN then took a 2-0 lead in the match as Sasha Turchak defeated UH's Nelly Knezkova by a break in both sets, 6-4, 6-4 on court number 1. Hawai'i got on the scoreboard when number 2 Ana Vilcek held off CSUN's Yulia Zhytelna 6-2, 7-5. Emma Moratalla Sanz, No. 4 of the Matadors, then gave CSUN a 3-1 lead after beating UH's Sheena Masuda 6-3, 7-5. UH's No. 5 Jolle Lanz fought her way to a three-set victory over Angela Ho, 6-4. 2-6, 6-2 to leave the match 3-2, but then CSUN's No. 6 Elena Goodman came back from a set down to UH's Anna Kern , for a three-set victory to decide the match: 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. In the final match, after dropping the first set, Hawai'i's No. 3 Hanna Galindo fought her way back to defeat Luna Santibanez 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. The Rainbow Wahine will enter the Big West Championship as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Cal Poly in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 25, 2024. The Big West Championship will take place April 24-27 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Francisco. Diego, California. The championship is a nine-team tournament with a play-in for the eighth and ninth seeds. The winner will earn The Big West's automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship. CSUN 4, Hawaii 3

04/21/2024 in Northridge, California.

(Matador Tennis Complex) Singles competition

1. Turchak, Sasha (CSUN) def. Nelly Knezkova (UHW) 6-4, 6-4

2. Ana Vilcek (UHW) final Zhytelna, Yuliia (CSUN) 6-2, 7-5

3. Hanna Galindo (UHW) final Santibanez Luna, Vic (CSUN) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5

4. Moratalla Sanz, Emma (CSUN) def. Sheena Masuda (UHW) 6-3, 7-5

5. Joelle Lanz (UHW) for sure. Ho, Angela (CSUN) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

6. Goodman, Elena (CSUN) def. Anna Kern (UHW) 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. Turchak, Sasha/Zhytelna, Yuliia (CSUN) final Ana Vilcek / Nikola Homolkova (UHW) 6-2

2. Santibanez Luna, Vic/Ung, Cindy (CSUN) def. Sheena Masuda / Nelly Knezkova (UHW) 6-2

3. Ho, Angela/Goodman, Elena (CSUN) vs. Anna Kern / Hanna Galindo (UHW) 3-4, unfinished Match Notes: Hawaii 9-11, 6-3

CSUN 13-6, 7-2

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,2,4,5,6,3) #HawaiiWTEN

