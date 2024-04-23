Come and celebrate World Table Tennis Day with us on April 23!





We invite you to join us in celebrating World Table Tennis Day on April 23, 2024. Whether you're a seasoned player or picking up a racket for the first time, there's no better time to experience the excitement of table tennis and celebrate the values ​​of diversity , inclusivity and unity that make this sport so special. At the heart of World Table Tennis Day is the celebration of the sport itself, a game that transcends boundaries and brings people together. From casual players to seasoned professionals, table tennis has the unique ability to foster connections and create lasting memories. Since its founding in 2015, WTTD has grown into a global phenomenon, uniting people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities in the spirit of camaraderie and fun. As we celebrate World Table Tennis Day 2024 this year, we proudly celebrate the theme 'Diversity and Inclusivity'. This theme reflects the sport's core values ​​and highlights its power to unite individuals from different backgrounds in a shared passion for the game. It underlines the importance of creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued. Regardless of gender, age, race or physical ability, table tennis provides a level playing field where individuals can come together to compete, collaborate and, most importantly, have fun. With 32 Promoters from 30 different countries and territories and 487 registered celebrations in 104 countries, ready to spread the WTTD spirit to all corners of the world on April 23, 2024. At the heart of the festivities is a series of activities aimed at promoting joy and unity. In honor of the sport's origins, the ITTF Foundation has joined forces with Promenaden Leipzig Central Station for the WTTF festivities on April 23, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. Promenaden Leipzig main station is one of the largest train stations in Europe and welcomes millions of passengers every year. Wherever you are in the world, ITTF and the ITTF Foundation welcome you to join the global celebration of World Table Tennis Day. Let's come together to celebrate the sport we love and reaffirm our commitment to making table tennis a symbol of unity, equality and mutual respect for all. After all, the fun of table tennis knows no bounds: it belongs to everyone! Stay tuned to the ITTF Foundation social media platforms for more updates and information on how you can get involved and let us make World Table Tennis Day 2024 the best yet! For more information, learn more here. General News World Table Tennis Day

