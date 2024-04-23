



CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards April 22

RICHMOND, Va. (April 22, 2024) Stony Brook Sr Ellie Masera, Stony Brook Jr Avery HinesTowson freshman Alexis Aaronand Elon freshman Mia Zebley are the winners of the CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards presented by Primis for the week ending April 21. PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

Seniors | Midfield | Eastport, NY / Eastport South Mansion Masera earns Player of the Week honors for a fourth time in 2024 after helping No. 13 Stony Brook improve to 14-2 and an undefeated CAA regular season. The Long Island senior scored five goals, two assists and nine draw controls in Stony Brooks' 18-5 victory over Hofstra, extending the Seawolves' winning streak to nine entering Thursday's regular-season finale against Stanford. Masera leads the country with 6.29 points per match, is second in goals per match (4.36) and ninth in draws per match (8.36). DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Avery Hines, Stony Brook

Junior | Defense | Mount Airy, Maryland/Urbana Hines is Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight week after anchoring a Stony Brook defense that held the CAA's No. 2 offense to less than half its season average. The Maryland junior had five caused turnovers and two ground balls in Saturday's 18-5 win over Hofstra; the Pride started the day undefeated in league play and averaged 13.4 goals per game, which ranked in the top 35 nationally. Hines is fifth in the nation in turnovers caused per game (2.81). CO-ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Alexis Aaron, Towson

Freshman | Defense | Springfield, PA / Springfield Aaron's career day led the Towson defense and kept the Tigers tied for the fourth and final spot in the CAA Championship entering the final weekend of the season. The freshman from Pennsylvania scored a career-high five, caused a turnover and added three ground balls as Towson defeated Campbell 17-10. The Tigers would clinch a spot in the CAA Semifinals this Saturday with a win over Elon. CO-ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Mia Zebley, Elon

Freshman | Attack | Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania / Garnet Valley Zebley scored a career-high four goals and added an assist in Elon's crucial 16-15 win over Delaware on Saturday. The freshman from Pennsylvania helped the Phoenix stay in a tie for fourth in the CAA standings heading into a win-win showdown with Elon next Saturday. WINNERS OF THE 2024 CAA WOMEN'S LACROSSE WEEKLY AWARD

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

12th of February: Corinne Bednarik, Drexel

February 19: Corinne Bednarik, Drexel; Alex Finn, Stony Brook

February 26: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

4th of March: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

11 March: Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook

18th of March: Anna Hackett, Elon; Joslin Hanbury, Campbell

March 25: Kerry Walser, Hofstra

April 1st: Corinne Bednarik, Drexel

April 8: Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook

15 of April: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

April 22nd: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

12th of February: Madison Hranicka, Delaware; Alli Van Slyke, Drexel

February 19: Madison Hranicka, Delaware

February 26: Clare Levy, Stony Brook

4th of March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

11 March: Madison Hranicka, Delaware

18th of March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

March 25: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel

April 1st: Madison Hranicka, Delaware

April 8: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel; Avery Hines, Stony Brook

15 of April: Avery Hines, Stony Brook

April 22nd: Avery Hines, Stony Brook Rookie of the week

12th of February: Steph Marszal, Delaware

February 19: Ana Lee Vandiver, Elon

February 26: Katie Sullivan, Monmouth

4th of March: MJ Santa Barbara, Elon

11 March: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra; Ellie Wall, Drexel

18th of March: MJ Santa Barbara, Elon

March 25: Katie Roszko, Towson

April 1st: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra

April 8: Bea Buckley, Drexel

15 of April: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra

April 22nd: Alexis Aaron, Towson; Mia Zebley, Elon Follow #CAALaxFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about CAA member institutions and their teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/4/22/caa-womens-lacrosse-weekly-awards-april-22.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos