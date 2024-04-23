Sports
CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards April 22
CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards April 22
RICHMOND, Va. (April 22, 2024) Stony Brook Sr Ellie Masera, Stony Brook Jr Avery HinesTowson freshman Alexis Aaronand Elon freshman Mia Zebley are the winners of the CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards presented by Primis for the week ending April 21.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
Seniors | Midfield | Eastport, NY / Eastport South Mansion
Masera earns Player of the Week honors for a fourth time in 2024 after helping No. 13 Stony Brook improve to 14-2 and an undefeated CAA regular season. The Long Island senior scored five goals, two assists and nine draw controls in Stony Brooks' 18-5 victory over Hofstra, extending the Seawolves' winning streak to nine entering Thursday's regular-season finale against Stanford. Masera leads the country with 6.29 points per match, is second in goals per match (4.36) and ninth in draws per match (8.36).
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Avery Hines, Stony Brook
Junior | Defense | Mount Airy, Maryland/Urbana
Hines is Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight week after anchoring a Stony Brook defense that held the CAA's No. 2 offense to less than half its season average. The Maryland junior had five caused turnovers and two ground balls in Saturday's 18-5 win over Hofstra; the Pride started the day undefeated in league play and averaged 13.4 goals per game, which ranked in the top 35 nationally. Hines is fifth in the nation in turnovers caused per game (2.81).
CO-ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Alexis Aaron, Towson
Freshman | Defense | Springfield, PA / Springfield
Aaron's career day led the Towson defense and kept the Tigers tied for the fourth and final spot in the CAA Championship entering the final weekend of the season. The freshman from Pennsylvania scored a career-high five, caused a turnover and added three ground balls as Towson defeated Campbell 17-10. The Tigers would clinch a spot in the CAA Semifinals this Saturday with a win over Elon.
CO-ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Mia Zebley, Elon
Freshman | Attack | Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania / Garnet Valley
Zebley scored a career-high four goals and added an assist in Elon's crucial 16-15 win over Delaware on Saturday. The freshman from Pennsylvania helped the Phoenix stay in a tie for fourth in the CAA standings heading into a win-win showdown with Elon next Saturday.
WINNERS OF THE 2024 CAA WOMEN'S LACROSSE WEEKLY AWARD
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
12th of February: Corinne Bednarik, Drexel
February 19: Corinne Bednarik, Drexel; Alex Finn, Stony Brook
February 26: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
4th of March: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
11 March: Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook
18th of March: Anna Hackett, Elon; Joslin Hanbury, Campbell
March 25: Kerry Walser, Hofstra
April 1st: Corinne Bednarik, Drexel
April 8: Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook
15 of April: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
April 22nd: Ellie Masera, Stony Brook
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
12th of February: Madison Hranicka, Delaware; Alli Van Slyke, Drexel
February 19: Madison Hranicka, Delaware
February 26: Clare Levy, Stony Brook
4th of March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
11 March: Madison Hranicka, Delaware
18th of March: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
March 25: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel
April 1st: Madison Hranicka, Delaware
April 8: Jenika Cuocco, Drexel; Avery Hines, Stony Brook
15 of April: Avery Hines, Stony Brook
April 22nd: Avery Hines, Stony Brook
Rookie of the week
12th of February: Steph Marszal, Delaware
February 19: Ana Lee Vandiver, Elon
February 26: Katie Sullivan, Monmouth
4th of March: MJ Santa Barbara, Elon
11 March: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra; Ellie Wall, Drexel
18th of March: MJ Santa Barbara, Elon
March 25: Katie Roszko, Towson
April 1st: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra
April 8: Bea Buckley, Drexel
15 of April: Nikki Mennella, Hofstra
April 22nd: Alexis Aaron, Towson; Mia Zebley, Elon
Follow #CAALaxFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about CAA member institutions and their teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/4/22/caa-womens-lacrosse-weekly-awards-april-22.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CAA Womens Lacrosse Weekly Awards April 22
- President's budget ignores new Cold War
- US cites litany of human rights abuses in Israel, Gaza and West Bank
- All Three Blair Witch Project Stars Speak Out Against Lionsgate After Reboot Announcement – Finger Lakes Daily News
- 5 Kentucky Derby Jewelry That Delivers Edgy Fashion
- A group of earthquakes is shaking Taiwan after a strong earthquake killed 13 people earlier this month
- UK to appoint national security adviser as ambassador to US
- Shaun White Sells His Mid-Century Modern Home
- Come and celebrate World Table Tennis Day with us on April 23!
- Oracle Obtains Authorization to Host Classified Secret Data
- Protect yourself and your community this flu season
- Filling acquittal pleas: ATC orders Imran's lawyer and other accused to complete legal formalities – Pakistan