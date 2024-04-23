Table tennis thriller: Ochsenhausen wins in Fulda

TTC Rhnsprudel Fulda-Maberzell and TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen faced each other in an exciting match in the German Table Tennis League (TTBL). The signs were clear: Fulda wanted to take the momentum with them after their impressive form in recent matches and assert themselves against Ochsenhausen. The visitors, on the other hand, also had a lot to make up for and were determined to return home with points in their baggage.

The match started with an intense punch exchange between Ruwen Filus and Alvaro Robles. Robles won the first two sets in 9:11 and 10:12, before Filus closed the gap in the third set in 13:11. Spurred on by the set win, Filus was able to immediately pull away in the fourth set, but was unable to take the lead. After two missed set points, it was ultimately Alvaro Robles who raised his arms in jubilation. After a spectacular rally to bring the score to 14:12, the Spaniard put his TTF from Ochsenhausen ahead.

In the direct duel between the two Frenchmen Thibault Poret and Can Akkuzu, Akkuzu ultimately retained the upper hand and extended the lead in favor of the visitors with a 3:1 victory over Poret (11:4, 5:11, 5:11, 11:13).

Fanbo Meng beats Gauzy for the first time

But Fulda-Maberzell did not give up. Fanbo Meng fought back in a spectacular match against Simon Gauzy and secured the first point for Fulda with his victory. Meng put in an impressive performance and was not discouraged by losing the first set and falling behind (5:11, 11:8, 13:11, 5:11, 11:8).

In the fourth match of the evening, Ruwen Filus played again, this time against Can Akkuzu. In an exciting match, Filus kept the nerves under control and scored the equalizer for Fulda-Maberzell. In the end it was a real tour de force for Filus. After going the full distance in all sets of the first game, the first three sets of the match also ended just two points apart. Only the fourth set was a relatively clear 11:8 for Philus (11:9, 9:11, 11:9, 11:8).

Shock in the last double – Gauzy injured

The fate of the match now hung in the balance as Fanbo Meng and Thibault Poret faced Simon Gauzy and Alvaro Robles in the doubles. The first two sets ended narrowly 11:9 in favor of the visitors, before things turned dramatic at 11:11 in the third set. When Ochsenhausen's team won the point at 12:11, Gauzy got stuck on Robles' foot, tripped and shortly afterwards found himself on the ground with his face contorted in pain.

The match continued without an injury break. Meng's serve was followed by a backhand topspin from Robles, who scored the direct point and made the final score 3:2 for TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen.

Despite the defeat, Fulda put in a strong performance, especially Fanbo Meng, who kept his team's hopes alive with his victory. Ochsenhausen, on the other hand, can be happy that he took two points from Hesse to Baden-Wrttemberg

Fanbo Meng (TTC Rhnsprudel Fulda-Maberzell): “Of course this defeat hurts just as much as any other defeat. We wanted to give 100 percent today. Ruwen had chances against Alvaro in the first game. All sets were only two points apart. Ruwen is currently in very good form.” , so his defeat in the opening singles match is a real shame. My game was very good today and I felt very good. Our last doubles match was of course very annoying. We lost all sets today, it's really a shame.”

Alvaro Robles (TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen): “It was a tough fight today with the better ending for us. It is not easy to beat any opponent in the Bundesliga, even if you are already ahead 2:0. I am very happy that we finally got a win were able to achieve doubles and now go home with two points in our pocket. Now we have to fully concentrate on our last match of the season.”

Overview of the 21st matchday

TTC Rhnsprudel Fulda-Maberzell TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen 2:3

Ruwen Philus Alvaro Robles 1:3 (9:11, 10:12, 13:11, 12:14)

Thibault Poret Kan Akkuzu 1:3 (11:4, 5.11, 5:11, 11:13)

Fanbo Meng Simon Gauzy 3:2 (5:11, 11:8, 13:11, 5:11, 11;8)

Ruwen Filus Kan Akkuzu 3:1 (11:9, 9:11, 11:9, 11:8)

Fanbo Meng/Thibault Poret – Simon Gauzy/Alvaro Robles 0:3 (9:11, 9:11, 11:13)

SV Werder Bremen ASV Grünwettersbach 3:1

Mattias Falck Tiago Apolonia 3:2 (11:3, 4:11, 6:11, 11:6, 12:10)

Marcelo Aguirre Rafael Turrini 3:2 (4:11, 12:14, 11:7, 12:10, 11:6)

Kirill Gerassimenko Ricardo Walther 0:3 (4:11, 3:11, 9:11)

Mattias Falck Rafael Turrini 3:2 (7:11, 2:11, 11:7, 11:9, 11:5)

TTC Zugbrücke Grenzau TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt 0:3

Feng Yi-Hsin Kanak Jha 1:3 (7:11, 11:9, 11:13, 11:13)

Maciej Kubik Romain Ruiz 1:3 (11:4, 6:11, 11:13, 7:11)

Samuel Walker Benedict Duda 0:3 (8:11, 8:11, 8:11)

Message SV Mhlhausen 1. FSV Mainz 05 3:2

Steffen Mengel Carlo Rossi 3:0 (11:6, 11:9, 11:9)

Irvin Bertrand Yongyin Li 3:1 (7:11, 11:8, 11:7, 11:5)

Ovidiu Ionescu Luka Mladenovic 0:3 (9:11, 12:14, 8:11)

Steffen Mengel Yongyin Li 1:3 (9:11, 9:11, 11:4, 12:14)

Irvin Bertrand/Ovidiu Ionescu Luka Mladenovic/Carlo Rosse 3:0 (11:9, 11:9, 11:7)

Friday April 26

7 p.m.: 1. FC Saarbrcken TT Borussia Düsseldorf

All matches in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) are broadcast live and on demand

Featured image above: Alvaro Robles (Photo: Nicolai Schaal)