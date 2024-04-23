No. 17 Men's Golf in second place after day one at Big 12 Championship





TRINITY, Texas The No. 17 Texas Men's Golf team posted a two-round total of even-par 576 (285-291) on Monday to rest in second place after the opening day of the Big 12 Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club. Sophomore Keaton Wed recorded a 3-under-par 141 (70-71) and is tied for third place in the individual rankings after the first 36 holes. BYU has the team lead after the first two rounds at 1-under-par 575 (283-292), just one stroke ahead of the Longhorns at 576. Oklahoma State is third at 3-over-par 579 (295-284). ). BYU's Peter Kim (67-72) and Cincinnati's Ty Gingerich (65-74) are tied for the individual lead with a two-round total of 5-under par 139. Vo is tied for third with Houston's Santiago De La Fuente (70-71), just two strokes behind the leaders at 3-under-par 141. Only eight individuals in the 70-player field scored under-par during the first 36 holes. Texas has four of its players ranked in the top 12 of the individual rankings after the tournament's opening day. In addition to Vo, there is another trio of Longhorns that includes the graduate Brian Stark (73-72), sophomore Tommy Morrison (72-73) and seniors Nathan Petronzio (70-75) are all tied for 12th with 1 over par 145. The Big 12 Championship continues with the third round on Tuesday, April 23 before concluding with a final round on Wednesday, April 24. Texas will be paired with BYU and Oklahoma State for Tuesday's third round, starting at 9:30 a.m. CT on hole 1. The setup Sophomore Keaton Wed scored a 36-hole total of 3-under par 141 (70-71) and is tied for third in the individual standings, just two strokes off the lead. During his morning round, Vo made four birdies (holes 5, 10, 12 and 15) and 13 pars in his first 17 holes to climb to 4-under before finishing at 2-under 70. He started his afternoon round on hole 10 and reached 3-under through his first 11 holes (birdies on holes 13, 15 and 2) before closing at 1-under 71.

