Sports
Jefferson High-grader Brooklyn Schneiderhan continues her ascent in college hockey
BILLINGS Playing against the boys was never a concern for Brooklyn Schneiderhan. She wanted as much ice time as she could get.
A graduate of Jefferson High School from the Montana City area, Schneiderhan has hockey in her blood. But opportunities to play on girls teams in Montana are few and far between.
So she had to make do with skating, stickhandling and shooting against tougher competition on boys' teams as she came of age on the ice.
Schneiderhan turned it into an advantage. Now she is a key part of the women's team at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, a program that plays in the NCAA Division I New England Women's Hockey Alliance.
“The guys were a lot bigger and stronger than me, but I feel like that made me think more quickly about moving the puck and shooting, and that made me better,” Schneiderhan told MTN Sports during a phone interview. “I knew if I didn't have a good shot, I wouldn't be able to put the puck on net or score a goal.
“The boys were definitely faster. You had to keep your head up.”
Primarily a left wing, the 6-foot-2 Schneiderhan recently completed her sophomore season at Saint Anselm, a year in which she finished second on the Hawks with 17 goals and 28 points and led the team in shots made with 187.
The season represented a continued transition from her youth hockey career, when she played five seasons on the high school boys team in Helena, along with stints with the U14 Team Montana boys team and the U16 AAA boys Montana Vipers, which won a Combat Cup championship. in 2020.
Although she had played for the Montana Big Sky Wildcats, a team made up of girls from across the Treasure State, it wasn't until a few years ago when she competed with the Boston Shamrocks in the annual Beantown Women's Classic that an opportunity for college came along. presented himself.
“At that point I was literally only playing boys' hockey, and my parents decided to put me in a tournament to see if I could play on a girls' team and see what the college recruiting process was like,” says Schneiderhan, who originally from Medicine Hat, Alberta. “I had no idea. But I got a few calls from different coaches, and Saint Anselm was my last one.
“They said, 'We're from Saint A's, we really like how you're playing. We saw you in Beantown and you're our top recruit.'”
When Schneiderhan visited campus, she fell in love with both the school and the women's hockey program. And the rest is history.
Although a broken thumb slowed her as a freshman in 2022-2023, Schneiderhan still had 14 goals and 25 points to help the Hawks reach the championship game of the NEWHA Tournament.
This season those numbers grew and the team advanced to the semi-finals of the league tournament. In 64 career games, Schneiderhan scored 53 points.
Still, she says she still has a lot to accomplish. One of them is dialing in her shot; her shooting percentage was .091 last season.
“I've always set my standards pretty high, but I'm obviously hoping to win a championship with our team,” said Schneiderhan, a health sciences major. “Personal goals. Hopefully I can put more pucks in the net and then obviously be the best teammate I can be.”
Schneiderhan, who played volleyball and competed in track and field at Jefferson High, plans to return to Montana this summer to train for what she hopes will be a successful junior year on the ice. Another goal of hers is for Saint Anselmus to cross the threshold and win the NEWHA tournament for a place in the DI national women's tournament.
“I tried to become a leader,” she said. “Even if I don't have a letter (the 'C' for a captain or the 'A' for an assistant captain), I like to lead by example. I feel like our team is going to do really well next year, and I'm really excited to come back.
“Hopefully we can just start the season with a bang and finish what we started in the play-offs this year.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.montanasports.com/college-sports/fresh-off-sophomore-season-jefferson-high-grad-brooklyn-schneiderhan-continues-college-hockey-ascent
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beijing warns against using gunboat muscle as US, Philippines begin military exercises | South China Sea
- Jefferson High-grader Brooklyn Schneiderhan continues her ascent in college hockey
- What might the new global climate finance target look like?
- Former federal prosecutor Trump team's best argument in money trial
- Day 5 of Trump's secret trial in New York
- Chunky Panday says he'd rather stay in a hotel than Shah Rukh Khan's lavish properties during his foreign vacation: I would love to stay in someone's house but | Bollywood News
- The prime minister will announce the largest military aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Poland
- Woman killed on subway in North Hollywood NR24129ma
- Sex and tennis go well with Challengers
- Express files for bankruptcy, plans to close 95 stores and sell the rest
- UK Rwandan deportation plan passes ParliamentExBulletin
- Watch a train roll through a Canadian city while it's on fire