See also Fisheries Corp. wins Twerdin Hockey Tournament in OT nail-biter

Qikiqtaaluk and Grinding Brewins go for gold in the annual Toonik Tyme tournament; Kuujjuaq takes bronze

After a while. Two hometown teams going for gold. A standing room only crowd in the arena of the Arctic Winter Games. And fans who were on their feet for most of the game.

The gold medal game at the April 21 Brian Twerdin Toonik Tyme Memorial hockey tournament had all the elements for an exciting conclusion to the four-day tournament in Iqaluit.

Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corp. defeated the Grinding Brewins 5–4 in overtime, the only time the Qikiqtaaluk team had the lead in the match.

Sateana Goupil scored the winner 48 seconds into extra time.

He came out of the corner like a loose puck, Goupil said in an on-ice interview, minutes after he and each of his teammates took turns hoisting the Toonik Tyme Cup above their heads and taking a victory lap around the rink, shouting and waving at fans in the crowd.

I made a backhand shot. It ended up between his top pad and glove.

The teams traded goals in the first and second periods until Brewins Mitchell Tilley scored a hat trick that gave his team a two-goal lead that they took in the locker room at the end of the second period.

A few fans reached through the mesh above the glass to throw ball caps and tuques, the obligatory show of appreciation for Tilley's three goals.

But it wasn't enough. Qikiqtaaluk scored all the points in the third period, tying the match at four goals apiece with just four minutes and 49 seconds left in regulation time.

Heading into three-on-three overtime, the Brewins took the puck in the Qikiqtaaluk goal, but they quickly cleared the ball and put the Brewins on defense.

Goupil said that between the second and third periods, Qikiqtaaluk's players realized they were two goals behind because the Brewins had taken advantage of their mistakes.

The Brewins took a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second period after a failed clearance attempt by Qikiqtaaluk goalkeeper Felix Dubeau. This allowed Brewins Tilley to steal the puck, step around the outstretched goalie and put it into an open net for the first of his three goals.

Qikiqtaaluk came into the third inning determined to change the momentum, trusting their play and with a plan to score patiently to get themselves back into the game, Goupil said.

We have not retreated, he said.

He said Qikiqtaaluk knew the Brewins would come at them with a lead.

The first period was punctuated by penalties, while play in the second and third periods was more disciplined on both sides. There were a few clips when players crowded in front of the net, and once when two began shoving each other immediately after a confrontation in the third period.

Kuujjuaq takes bronze

Kuujjuaq Umimmaks Richard Adams (20) turns away from the net to follow the puck during the Brian Twerdin Memorial Toonik Tyme hockey tournament on April 21 in Iqaluit. Kuujjuaq won the bronze medal at the four-day tournament. (Photo by Corey Larocque)In the bronze medal match played earlier on Sunday evening, Kuujjuaq's team defeated Iqaluit's Northern Guardians 4-1. They built that lead in the second period, after which the teams played a scoreless third.

The tournament started on April 18 and lasted all weekend. Nine teams took part in the annual event, which has long been part of Iqaluit's Toonik Tyme Spring Festival.

Teams from Pangnirtung, Kinngait and Kuujjuaq made the trip to play, in addition to Iqaluit's hometown teams.

Last year, the tournament was named in memory of businessman Brian Twerdin, who supported hockey in Iqaluit for years before passing away from cancer in 2022.