Promising FSU Football Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal





Spring football for the Florida State Seminoles has ended. That means the program is expected to see some wear and tear in the coming weeks during the 15-day NCAA Transfer Portal spring period. The Seminoles need to lose at least four players to reach the 85-man limit, and more players than that will likely leave. On Monday afternoon, redshirt freshman wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs entered the portal, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sport. Jacobs is coming off his freshman year in Tallahassee fighting for a role among a deep group of wide receivers. READ MORE: FSU football trade blows at Doak Campbell Stadium during spring showdown Jacobs actually led the Seminoles in receiving during the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase, catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He capped the exhibition with a long touchdown grab. That being said, Jacobs was inconsistent throughout the spring and made some mental mistakes. The Florida native appeared in five games during the 2023 season, recording three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jacobs caught a touchdown pass in the home opener against Southern Miss. He made a 19-yard reception in the third of the win over Pittsburgh on a drive that ended in a touchdown. Jacobs also had a season-high 28-yard gain in the home finale against North Alabama. Jacobs originally signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in #Tribe23. He was one of the rising stars of spring training a year ago before nagging injuries plagued him all season. With his departure, FSU still has twelve scholarship wide receivers; redshirt senior Kentron Poitier, redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt senior Darion Williamson, redshirt senior Deuce Spann, senior Malik Benson, sophomore Hykeem Williams, sophomore Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman Jalen Brown, freshman BJ Gibson, freshman Camdon Frier, freshman Lawayne McCoy , and freshman Elijah Moore. As of now, Florida State has three scholarship players in the portal this spring; Jacobs, cornerback Greedy Vance and wide receiver Joshua Burrell. The Seminoles are currently projected to receive 88/85 scholarships. The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (?), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifas (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP) and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal that closed on January 4. READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterbacks Debut Turquoise Heritage Jerseys During Spring Showcase Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet, Facebook, Instagram, And TikTok

