Men's tennis loses 6-3 decision to Wentworth





BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The visiting men's tennis team from Wentworth defeated Bridgewater State University 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the Rosen Memorial Tennis Courts. The Leopards even their season record of 9-9 with the win, while the Bears fall to 4-4. The two teams have met seven times since 2015, with six of the seven matches taking place at the Rosen Courts. Wentworth have won five of the seven meetings, including each of the last two. The Leopards captured two of the three doubles matches and four of the six singles flights. In doubles the Wentworth tandem is of Daniel Gallegos (Monterrey Mexico) and Rene Rodriguez (Doral, Florida) posted an 8-1 win over first place Pranav Marwaha (Nashua, NH) and Niko Rosich (Chicago, Illinois) recorded an 8-7 decision at number three over the BSU pair of Ryan Hebert (Taunton, Massachusetts) and Filippo Mucci (Vineyard Haven, MA). The flight was decided in an 8-6 tiebreak. Robby Cooney (Plymouth, Massachusetts) and Matthew Kramp (Littleton, Mass.) took the Bears' lone doubles point with an 8-5 win on the second flight. Rosich cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 straight set victory at number six singles to give the Leopards a 3-1 lead. Clear decisions by the Bears Adam Beatrijs (Rockland, Mass.) in the second flight (6-1, 6-3) and Hebert in the fifth spot (6-2, 6-4) tied the match at 3-3. Marwaha outlasted Kramp on the fourth flight, 6-4, 7-5, to put the visitors back on top, and Rodriguez secured the decisive fifth point with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 straight-set victory at number three. Gallegos closed out the scoring on the top singles flight as he fought back from a set down to Cooney, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday. The Bears will take on the Salem State University Vikings in a Little East Conference match at the Manchester Tennis Club beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Leopards travel to Albertus Magnus College for a 3:30 match with the Falcons.

