Fantastic finals day for South Devon Table Tennis – Photo 1 of 5

With the conclusion of the Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League last week it was time for the end of season tournament, which was once again held at the Torbay Leisure Centre.

An excellent entry of 66 local players took part in 12 separate events, with many of the finals postponed for the Finals and Awards Night later in the week, held at Stover School.

The events concluded at the Leisure Center saw Blake Bellham win the Under 11 competition and Gustaw Adamczak the Under 13 event, the two open competitions aimed at young people new to the game.

The division four competition was won by Lewis Lavery, who defeated Eve James in the final. The third division champion was Martin Dilkes, who defeated Chris Garner. The super veterans were won again by Dennis Gibbs, who defeated Clive Banham.

The remaining seven finals were postponed for the season's showpiece event held at Stover School later in the week.

An excellent men's singles match involving 36 competitors saw group victories for Dennis Gibbs, Kevin Nicholls, Shaun Gibbs, Simon James, Ross Saxby, Dan Webster Hall, Curtis Sage, Jim McIvor and Rhys Lush.

In the semi-finals, Ross Saxby eliminated Simon James and Shaun Gibbs defeated his father Dennis.

So the current holder of the Burton Cup, Shaun Gibbs, took on Ross Saxby and made his first appearance in the South Devon Closed Tournament.

In women's singles, favorites Naomi Jackson and Sonja Ryland won and played for the Knight Cup. These two names will also feature in the Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles finals.

Sonja Ryland, with Jackie Whitehorn and Issy Brown, joined Naomi Jackson as they both advanced to the women's doubles final, while Kevin Nicholls joined Sonja Ryland and Shaun Gibbs teamed up with Naomi Jackson to compete for the mixed doubles cup.

Well-known names will also be involved in the men's doubles final, where Shaun and Dennis Gibbs meet Kevin Nicholls and Simon James. The Veterans Cup will be given a new name, as twenty-time champion Dennis Gibbs lost in the semi-finals to clubmate Kevin Nicholls, who will face Simon James in the final. Simon is participating in the tournament for the first time.

The latest event to be postponed at Stover School was the Division Two Cup between David Davies and Joseph Edwards.

With the finalists announced, it was on to the Stover School, which provided an excellent setting for this prestigious event. In addition to the seven finals that took place, all season prizes were also awarded.

The first match was the Veterans singles, in which the teammates of NA Buzzards threw against each other. An excellent match which set the tone for the evening as defender Kevin Nicholls defeated the hard-hitting Simon James.

The women's doubles was next and a new duo, Naomi Jackson and Issy Brown, defeated the experienced Jackie Whitehorn and Sonja Ryland to win the Reg Spooner Cup.

Youngster Joseph Edwards won the Division Two Singles with the only straight set win of the evening, beating David Davies.

The next three finals were all Newton Abbot's affairs as the club's top two teams battled it out. In mixed doubles, the Batmen won, as Naomi Jackson and Shaun Gibbs defeated Sonja Ryland and Kevin Nicholls.

The Buzzards fought back with their pair of Kevin Nicholls and Simon James to defeat Batmen Dennis and Shaun Gibbs in the men's doubles final in a classic five-set match.

The women's singles final was also a top-quality clash that could have gone either way, with Batmen's Naomi Jackson ultimately prevailing over Sonja Ryland 12-10 in the fifth.

In a fitting final, playing for the Burton Cup, Shaun Gibbs was defeated by Ross Saxby, who won the Burton Cup in his first South Devon tournament.

Between all the competitions, the Leagues awards were presented by competition sponsor Sonja Ryland of Albany Florists.

The evening concluded with a special award for retiring Treasurer Maurece Travis. He first joined the committee at the age of eighteen and after 65 years of service to local table tennis, he has decided to end it, a great achievement.

This concludes the table tennis season for another year, although many clubs continue to play throughout the summer, so if anyone is interested in joining the TT family, please email me [email protected] and I will put you in touch with the nearest club.