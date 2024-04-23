Sports
Fantastic finals day for South Devon Table Tennis – Photo 1 of 5
With the conclusion of the Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League last week it was time for the end of season tournament, which was once again held at the Torbay Leisure Centre.
An excellent entry of 66 local players took part in 12 separate events, with many of the finals postponed for the Finals and Awards Night later in the week, held at Stover School.
The events concluded at the Leisure Center saw Blake Bellham win the Under 11 competition and Gustaw Adamczak the Under 13 event, the two open competitions aimed at young people new to the game.
The division four competition was won by Lewis Lavery, who defeated Eve James in the final. The third division champion was Martin Dilkes, who defeated Chris Garner. The super veterans were won again by Dennis Gibbs, who defeated Clive Banham.
The remaining seven finals were postponed for the season's showpiece event held at Stover School later in the week.
An excellent men's singles match involving 36 competitors saw group victories for Dennis Gibbs, Kevin Nicholls, Shaun Gibbs, Simon James, Ross Saxby, Dan Webster Hall, Curtis Sage, Jim McIvor and Rhys Lush.
In the semi-finals, Ross Saxby eliminated Simon James and Shaun Gibbs defeated his father Dennis.
So the current holder of the Burton Cup, Shaun Gibbs, took on Ross Saxby and made his first appearance in the South Devon Closed Tournament.
In women's singles, favorites Naomi Jackson and Sonja Ryland won and played for the Knight Cup. These two names will also feature in the Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles finals.
Sonja Ryland, with Jackie Whitehorn and Issy Brown, joined Naomi Jackson as they both advanced to the women's doubles final, while Kevin Nicholls joined Sonja Ryland and Shaun Gibbs teamed up with Naomi Jackson to compete for the mixed doubles cup.
Well-known names will also be involved in the men's doubles final, where Shaun and Dennis Gibbs meet Kevin Nicholls and Simon James. The Veterans Cup will be given a new name, as twenty-time champion Dennis Gibbs lost in the semi-finals to clubmate Kevin Nicholls, who will face Simon James in the final. Simon is participating in the tournament for the first time.
The latest event to be postponed at Stover School was the Division Two Cup between David Davies and Joseph Edwards.
With the finalists announced, it was on to the Stover School, which provided an excellent setting for this prestigious event. In addition to the seven finals that took place, all season prizes were also awarded.
The first match was the Veterans singles, in which the teammates of NA Buzzards threw against each other. An excellent match which set the tone for the evening as defender Kevin Nicholls defeated the hard-hitting Simon James.
The women's doubles was next and a new duo, Naomi Jackson and Issy Brown, defeated the experienced Jackie Whitehorn and Sonja Ryland to win the Reg Spooner Cup.
Youngster Joseph Edwards won the Division Two Singles with the only straight set win of the evening, beating David Davies.
The next three finals were all Newton Abbot's affairs as the club's top two teams battled it out. In mixed doubles, the Batmen won, as Naomi Jackson and Shaun Gibbs defeated Sonja Ryland and Kevin Nicholls.
The Buzzards fought back with their pair of Kevin Nicholls and Simon James to defeat Batmen Dennis and Shaun Gibbs in the men's doubles final in a classic five-set match.
The women's singles final was also a top-quality clash that could have gone either way, with Batmen's Naomi Jackson ultimately prevailing over Sonja Ryland 12-10 in the fifth.
In a fitting final, playing for the Burton Cup, Shaun Gibbs was defeated by Ross Saxby, who won the Burton Cup in his first South Devon tournament.
Between all the competitions, the Leagues awards were presented by competition sponsor Sonja Ryland of Albany Florists.
The evening concluded with a special award for retiring Treasurer Maurece Travis. He first joined the committee at the age of eighteen and after 65 years of service to local table tennis, he has decided to end it, a great achievement.
This concludes the table tennis season for another year, although many clubs continue to play throughout the summer, so if anyone is interested in joining the TT family, please email me [email protected] and I will put you in touch with the nearest club.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.torbayweekly.co.uk/gallery/sport/1482087/fabulous-finals-day-for-south-devon-table-tennis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fantastic finals day for South Devon Table Tennis – Photo 1 of 5
- Taiwan earthquake: More than 80 earthquakes hit the east coast within 24 hours, with a magnitude of 6.3 | Top 10 updates
- Desmond Shum explains how Xi Jinping defeated China's red aristocrats
- LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears Trump presidential immunity case
- News > 2024 OHF and Regional Championships conclude (Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario)
- Meta extends mixed reality beyond Quest headsets
- Gibran said President Joko Widodo's government transition had begun
- Men's tennis loses 6-3 decision to Wentworth
- Tori Spelling Reveals Her 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty Wore the Blood-Stained Dress She Lost Her Virginity in to Ryan Ozar: 'We Used to Share Everything!'
- April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month
- Battle lines emerge as jury hears opening remarks in Trump-Hush Money case | Donald Trump News
- Exclusive – Ghum Hai actor Shakti Arora not willing to do bold scenes on OTT: I'm like Salman Khan; I hate doing intimate scenes on screen