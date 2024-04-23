Men's golf seventh through 36 holes at SoCon Championship

Greensboro, Ga. Redshirt senior Pablo Hernández climbed six spots in the individual rankings to move Western Carolina up one position in the team standings after Monday's second round of the 2024 Southern Conference Men's Golf Championship on the par-72, 7,174-yard Oconee Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee. Hernandez posted a team-low round of 1-under-par 71 to move into a tie for 31st with 18 holes to play, while the Catamounts took seventh place from Samford with a two-round total of 599.

Sophomore Ivan Ninkovic continues to leave the Catamounts tied for 22nd after 36 holes, mirroring his opening round 2-over-par 74 with a second consecutive plus-2 for a two-day score of 148. The Croatian-born striker had a much busier card on Monday, with four birdies against four bogeys and a double-bogey at the par-3 13th to set his score.

Freshmen Jace Butcher He also matched his opening-round score over the second 18 holes, posting a second consecutive 3-over-par 75 for a two-day total of 150. Butcher opened on the back nine and countered a pair of bogeys with his first of two birdies to make the turn at 1 over par. A double-bogey on the par-3 fifth was countered by a birdie on No. 7, leaving the Kennesaw, Ga., product poised to shoot one shot better than he did Sunday. However, he was triggered by a double-bogey on the par-4 ninth and reached the clubhouse with consecutive scores of 75.

Hernandez put together quite a rally on Monday to post WCU's first round under par. Not only did he recover from an 8-over-par 80 in the first round, but he also erased a poor start to his second round in style. Bogeys on four of his first six holes opening Monday left him at 4 over par with a dozen holes to play. However, the player from Madrid, Spain, birdied five of his remaining 12 holes and guided seven pars to erase his choppy start.

Hernandez birdied three consecutive holes, including the par-5 17th and par-4 18th, and opened his front nine with a birdie at the par-5 No. 1. Two additional birdies further down left him 3 under par at the alone in front, 1 under par 71 for the day.

Rounding out the five WCU scores are fifth-year seniors Magnus Pedersen moved up three positions to a tie for 36th with a total of 155, and first-year students Andreas Korytoski ranked 38th overall at 156. Pedersen carded three birdies on Monday, while Korytoski posted back-to-back birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn to the front at 1 over par before a tough final nine holes.

All told, Butcher has posted a team-best 23 pars over the first 36 holes of the tournament, one ahead of Ninkovic at 22. Hernandez, Ninkovic and Korytoski each have six birdies apiece for the Catamount, scoring five.

First-round leader ETSU has a four-stroke lead over second-place Chattanooga after two of the scheduled three rounds. The Buccaneers posted a 9-under-par 279 in the second round, while the Mocs closed the gap by posting the best team score of the day at 14-under-par 274.

UNCG moved up one spot to third at 3-under 573 after posting a second-round score of 5-under 283 on Monday. Furman is fourth at 1-over 577, followed by Wofford (580) and Mercer (584) in fifth and sixth. Western Carolina is in seventh place at 23-over-599 and Samford rounds out the rankings at 26-over-602.

ETSU's Mats Ege has the individual lead at 12 under par (132). He and Chattanooga's John Houk recorded the best individual rounds of the day after both shot 7-under 65. Houk is second on the individual leaderboard at 10-under par 134. ETSU's Matty Dodd-Berry is within three strokes of the lead with a two-round score of 135 (65-70) with 18 holes to play.

Once again paired with golfers from Samford, WCU's score five comes on the course on the back nine of tee No. 10 beginning at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Live scoring via Golfstat is available via lines on CatamountSports.com.

7 Western Carolina 305-294 = 599 (+23)

T22 Ivan Ninkovic 74-74 = 148 (+4)

T26 Jace Butcher 75-75 = 150 (+6)

T31 Pablo Hernández 80-71 = 151 (+7)

T36 Magnus Pedersen 81-74 = 155 (+11)

38 Andreas Korytoski 76-80 = 156(+12)

2024 SoCon Men's Golf Championship

Reynolds Lake Oconee The Oconee Course

1 ETSU 275 279 = 554 (-22)

2 Chattanooga 284 274 = 558 (-18)

3 UNCG 290 283 = 573 (-3)

4 Furman 286 291 = 577 (+1)

5 Wofford 300 280 = 580 (+4)

6 Mercer 296 288 = 584 (+8)

7 Western Carolina 305 294 = 599 (+23)

8 Samford 302 300 = 602 (+26)