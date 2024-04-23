'A bit surreal': first female 'Cup Goalkeeper' talks about her journey with the holy grail of hockey

Miragh Bitove vividly remembers her first time seeing the Stanley Cup. She was a teenager. We had a cousin visiting from out of town. Her father suggested we go to the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto and take a look.

When the pair reached the top step of the stairs leading to the sport's silver chalice, Bitove was impressed.

“There's nothing like it,” she recalled. “There's a glow.”

Bitove studied art history and museum management and started working as a post-secondary intern at the Hall of Fame in 2003 before parlaying that into a job as an archivist at the site.

Years later, she has made another huge leap as the first woman in the role of 'Cup Keeper' during the annual party tour.

Bitove, wearing her white gloves whenever there was a chance she might touch the trophy, hit the road with colleagues last summer, criss-crossing North America as the Vegas Golden Knights basked in the glory of their victory.

“We see a little bit of everything,” Bitove said. “From wedding parties to potlucks in grandma's garage, it's amazing to see people's natural reactions.

“Incredibly special.”

What is also special is that Bitove plays a pioneering role in winning the Cup.

The mother of three, two boys and a girl, does not want special treatment. She also understands the attention in a sport that, while beginning to change, has been male-dominated for nearly a century.

“A bit surreal,” Bitove said of being the first woman in this position. “That part doesn't really enter my train of thought.

“When you travel, you're going to have some sad faces around the house. I've always said, 'I want to get out and travel so other girls can see me working in hockey.'”

Bitove has also attracted a lot of attention during those grueling journeys that can last ten or eleven days, often from before dawn until well after midnight.

“When I'm in my (Hall of Fame) blazer, it's, 'Oh, I didn't know they made that blazer for women,'” the Toronto native said. “And that's great…I'm happy to be there and for people to see it.”

Phil Pritchard, the Hall of Fame's vice president and “Keeper of the Cup,” remembers when Bitove first arrived in the building.

“She had all the interest, all the background, everything we were looking for,” he said. “When you get someone like that, you don't want to lose him.”

In addition to qualifications and passion, Bitove also has the game in her blood. Although never a hockey player herself, her family tree includes great-uncle Ted Kennedy, who won the Cup five times with the Toronto Maple Leafs between 1945 and 1951.

“Hockey was kind of on my periphery,” she said, looking back. “In my grandmother's house there was a gigantic portrait of my Uncle Ted in game action black and white, beautiful photo.

“I actually walked (into the Hall of Fame) looking for information about my Uncle Ted. It came organically from there.”

Bitove, who can be found at the community rinks most evenings with her husband, and her colleagues are tasked with caring for the Cup every time it is on its way. The team atmosphere and camaraderie are crucial, especially on the long stretches away from home.

“She brings that hockey family environment to work every day,” Pritchard said. “She is a perfect fit for the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

It's where Bitove belongs.

“Qualified to do exactly what she does,” Pritchard added. “If that falls under the heading of the first woman walking with the cup, then so be it.”

And when she's not having hundreds of photos taken at barbecues or community centers next to the Cup in towns and cities, Bitove works with other artifacts to tell the story of the game.

“Every new item that comes into the museum comes through my agency, so I'm writing the history of hockey,” she explained. “Fifty years from now, people will be able to go back and see what the Hockey Hall of Fame had to say.”

Bitove talked to her seven-year-old daughter, the only girl on the little one's mixed hockey team, about what mom is planning.

“I always tell her, 'You have to do your best, work hard and prove that you belong,'” says Bitove, who is equally proud that her boys, aged nine and 11, are witnessing a woman in this role. “When I go on the road… I do it so other people can see me working in hockey.”

That journey started more than twenty years ago.

The Hockey Hall of Fame paraded the Cup the short distance back to the museum from Toronto's Union Station at the end of each summer tour.

In 2003, that event happened to fall on Bitove's first day as an intern.

“Phil Pritchard says, 'Oh, wait a minute. I'll be right back. I have to do this parade,'” she said. “I looked out our office window and saw him parading down with the Stanley Cup.

“I thought, 'Where am I? This is crazy.'”

Now she is one of the few who carries the white glove cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

Follow @JClipperton_CP on X.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press