ODU Men's Golf completes opening round of the Sun Belt Championship





MADISON, Mrs. Old Dominion men's golf is ranked 12th after Monday's opening round of the 2024 Sun Belt Men's Golf Championship at Annandale Golf Club. The Monarchs combined for a 17-over par 305 on the first day of the conference tournament and are tied in the team standings with Georgia State and two strokes behind Coastal Carolina, Texas State and South Alabama, who are ranked ninth at 303 (+15). Arkansas State leads the 14-team field after a tied round of 288. Troy is currently in second place at nine-over 297 and Marshall and ULM are in third place at 11-over 299. A-State's Thomas Schmidt is the overall leader after a four-under 68, teammate Jake Like is in second place with a three-under 69, and South Alabama's Hugo Thyr shot a two-under 70, good for third place. For ODU, Jacob Chicoyne posted the team's best round on Monday, a three-over 75, to finish in 19th place. The senior from Calgary, Alberta, Canada made five birdies on the day, including four on the front nine. Filip Minnehan is next for the Monarchs, tied for 31st at four over 76. The Rochester, New York native birdied the par-5 11th hole and Eagled birdied the par-4 17th hole. Kaijun Ma And Jacob Gunther are both ranked 42nd with scores of 77 (+5), and Jakob Henriksson is in shared 54th place on 79 (+7). Tuesday's second round is scheduled for a split-tee start at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Monarchs will be paired with App State and will depart from the 10th hole between 11:00 AM and 11:36 AM ET. The Sun Belt will stream every round of the championship ESPN+, with tomorrow's coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Fans can also follow live stats from GolfStat. Team results 1. State of Arkansas (288) E

2. Troy (297) +9

T3. Marshall (299) +11

T3. ULM (299) +11

T5. Southern Miss (301) +13

T5. South Georgia (301) +13

T5. Louisiana (301) +13

8.James Madison (302) +14

T9. Coastal Carolina (303) +15

T9. State of Texas (303) +15

T9. South Alabama (303) +15

T12. Old Dominion (305) +17 T12. State of Georgia (305) +17

14. App status (311) +23 ODU setup T19. Jacob Chicoyne (75) +3

T31. Filip Minnehan (76) +4

T42. Kaijun Ma (77) +5

T42. Jacob Gunther (77) +5

T54. Jakob Henriksson (79) +7

