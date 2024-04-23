Softball falls in rubber match against Penn State





Next game: at Indiana University 26-04-2024 | 5:00 PM April 26 (Fri) / 5 p.m bee Indiana University MADISON, Wis. The Wisconsin softball team (17-26, 6-11) fell 10-2 in their series finale against Penn State. The Badgers trailed after the first inning and were unable to catch up, striking out eight batters at the plate. Penn State capped the dominant victory with a six-run sixth inning, with most of the scoring coming from a grand slam. The Badgers have just one home series remaining before the Big Ten tournament begins. How it happened:

Tessa Magnanimous started the first two games of the series and was on the mound again for this one. Magnanimo, who came into today with 11.0 innings pitched over the past two days, ran into trouble early, giving up a first-pitch single and a two-run home run a few batters later. The Badgers retaliated with a run of their own at the bottom of the frame. Ava Kuszak earlier hit her third double of the series Emmy Wells hit her first double of the season to drive her in, making the score 2-1. Wisconsin had another good opportunity to score in the second inning. After Peyton Bannon And Alivia Schors reached third and second base on a bunt, Skylar Sirdashney only one came out. The result was a botched squeeze play that led to the runner being caught stealing on third. Penn State recorded the final out and emerged from the inning unscathed. Penn State's starter, Bridget Nemeth, then settled down and allowed no hits to the Badgers over the next three innings. Nemeth, who struck out eleven batters in the first game, struckout eight batters in a complete game. Magnanimo kept things in check in those innings, save for a blemish in the fourth inning, where two doubles allowed another Penn State runner to score. Things got out of hand for Wisconsin in the sixth inning. Magnanimo allowed a solo home run to start the inning before allowing three consecutive hits, which scored again. Shelby Jacobson then came in relief for Magnanimo, who gave up a single and then a walk, before Magnanimo replaced her after six pitches. Magnanimo, who threw with the bases loaded, then gave up a grand slam. Penn State scored six runs in the inning, making it 9-1. Hilary Blomberg then came in for Magnanimo and recorded the final out. Blomberg, not content with just pitching, then hit a solo home run in the bottom of the frame. Penn State would finish their scoring in back-to-back hits, making the final score 10-2.

Tessa Magnanimous pitched 5.2 innings, allowing 11 hits, seven earned runs and striking out three. Hilary Blomberg pitched the final 1.1 innings of the game, earning one. While Shelby Jacobson allowed two earned while no out was recorded. Magnanimo was charged with the defeat, now at 10-13. Batting clean up Hilary Blomberg hit her third home run of the season and her second in consecutive games. Blomberg went 4-for-10 in the series.

hit her third home run of the season and her second in consecutive games. Blomberg went 4-for-10 in the series. Ava Kuszak went 1-for-3 with a double. She is 16-for-34 at home this season and leads the team with 13 doubles.

went 1-for-3 with a double. She is 16-for-34 at home this season and leads the team with 13 doubles. Peyton Bannon made some great plays in the outfield. The midfielder made a brilliant diving grab to save a run and end the fourth inning. She then threw a runner home in the sixth inning. Next one:The Badgers will not play their doubleheader at home against South Dakota State on Tuesday due to forecast weather. The matches will not be made up. Wisconsin's next series will be in Indiana against the Hoosiers. The games will be streamed on Big Ten Plus with the first taking place on Friday at 6pm CT. Live tats are available on the Badger softball schedule at uwbadgers.com, and live updates are provided on the @badgersoftball Facebook, X and Instagram pages.

FULL STORY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uwbadgers.com/news/2024/4/21/softball-falls-in-rubber-match-to-penn-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos