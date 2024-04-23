Manchester United holds initial talks with Thomas Tuchel to become the club's new boss – Paper Talk | Football news





The top stories and transfer rumors from Tuesday's newspapers… DAILY EXPRESS Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly held initial talks with Thomas Tuchel over taking over as Manchester United boss. DAILY TELEGRAM Erik ten Hag will actually stand trial next month, while new Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox conducts an audit of the manager's credentials and dressing room relations before the club makes a final decision on the Dutchman's future . Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville dissect Manchester United's narrow FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry and what the Wembley performance could mean for Erik ten Hag and his future at Old Trafford

Marina Granovskaia will speak publicly about Chelsea for the first time during the trial of football agent Saif Alrubie. Julen Lopetegui is emerging as a serious contender to replace David Moyes at West Ham as the club prepares for a managerial change this summer. England Test captain Ben Stokes questioned some of the County Championship referee on social media as resurgent Sussex saw off Gloucestershire to top Division Two. Chelsea have threatened to ban and support criminal action against anyone found guilty of sending 'disgusting' racist abuse at Nicolas Jackson in the wake of the forward's missed chances in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City . THE SUN According to reports, Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. Xavi is set to make a sensational turnaround if he continues as Barcelona coach, according to reports in Spain. Manchester United hero David de Gea is set to be targeted by Real Betis ahead of the summer transfer window after a whole year without a club. Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly close to taking over from Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. Image:

Ex-Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick could become the new boss of Bayern Munich



Top talent Shea Lacey will play a match for Manchester United towards the end of the season. Erik ten Hag on his way to the exit of Old Trafford after losing the confidence of the Manchester United fans. Fabio Capello claims 'fear' could end England's Euro 2024 dream as he identified Jordan Pickford as the weakest link. Shea Lacey will play a game for Manchester United towards the end of the season. THE TIMES Nottingham Forest are facing unprecedented action from the Premier League for questioning the integrity of VAR Stuart Attwell as controversy over the club's position grows. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher gives his opinion on all three of Nottingham Forests' criminal cases against Everton

Jose Mourinho has said there are still players at Manchester United that he wanted to get rid of six years ago. Boris Becker hopes to return to Wimbledon in some form next year after revealing he is already “working hard with the authorities” to be cleared to return to Britain as a convicted criminal. DAILY MAIL FA Cup prize money will be recalculated as part of plans to ensure lower division clubs don't miss out following the controversial move to scrap replays. Virgil van Dijk has played the last two Liverpool games with a dislocated finger that was 'pointing the wrong way' when struck. Liverpool goalkeeper Ruben Amorim has reportedly been pictured boarding a plane to London for talks to become West Ham's next manager. Image:

Could Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim (right) replace David Moyes at West Ham this summer?



VAR audio from the aftermath of Lamine Yamal's controversial phantom goal in Barcelona's El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid has been released by the RFEF. Disgraced former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales will go on trial over the World Cup kiss-gate scandal. DAILY MIRROR Jude Bellingham is already destined to become one of Real Madrid's all-time greats, according to Raul. Fabio Capello is concerned that England's habit of freezing on the big stage could come back to haunt them at this summer's European Championships. A Manchester United supporter convicted after singing a tragedy has told a court he was “ashamed and embarrassed” by his actions and hopes other fans will “think twice”. EVENING STANDARD Queens Park Rangers, Watford and Birmingham are following Valencia striker Declan Frith. Missed this? Follow here… Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Paul Hodges scored an outrageous goal from the edge of his own penalty area as Basingstoke defeated Dorchester in their non-league clash.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Former Premier League referee Mike Dean says Nottingham Forest's statement suggesting Stuart Attwell is a Luton Town fan was 'astonishing' and questions why they hadn't complained about being sacked by him earlier this season were blown as a referee.

