Novak Djokovic considers coaching himself for final phase of tennis career | Tennis





Novak Djokovic has given the strongest indication yet that he may not replace former coach Goran Ivanisevic, choosing instead to navigate this late stage of his career on his own. Djokovic parted ways with former coach Ivanisevic at the end of last month and has been on a trial run with compatriot and former Davis Cup captain of Serbia Nenad Zimonji, who was with him at the Monte Carlo Masters two weeks ago. However, the 24-time major champion has yet to decide whether he wants to make this a permanent position. Speaking at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards On Monday he said he was considering whether to replace Ivanisevic at all. I think about that too, whether I should have the coach or not, Djokovic said. I've had a really good time with Nenad Zimonji as my coach over the last three weeks, so we talked about carrying on and seeing. Let's see, I'm going to make the decision in the coming period. He added: I'm not rushing. I have wanted to play tennis for twenty years and have many different teams and coaches. It's not that I don't think I need a coach at all. I think it is always valuable to have a quality team and a fitness coach, physio and mental coach. It's all important. It creates a formula for success and helps you perform better, train better, recover better. Stay at the top as long as possible. But I think I'm at the stage of my career where I can afford to think that not having a coach is also an option. Let's see. I'm going to make my decision soon. The 36-year-old Djokovic announced his shock decision to part ways with Ivanisevic shortly after his third-round exit at Indian Wells. Their five-year partnership coincided with the most dominant period of Djokovic's record-breaking career, but after claiming three major titles last year he has had an unusually slow start this season. Djokovic has yet to win a trophy in 2024 and has played just four tournaments, failing to reach a single final. He withdrew from the Miami Open in March and, after his semifinal loss in Monte Carlo to Casper Ruud, Djokovic announced he would also skip this week's Madrid Open. He still made the trip to Madrid to collect his fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award, saying he was prioritizing the majors and the Olympics this summer, starting at Roland Garros in May. Unfortunately I won't be playing in the Madrid Open this year, hopefully next year I'll still be young, I have time. But I'm preparing my body to be ready, especially for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open. That is the most important block of the year for me. I'm planning to play in Rome, so I hope I can be there and be ready. This year was a little different for me, the start, I still find my best tennis level. Hopefully that is still possible at Roland Garros.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/apr/23/novak-djokovic-weighs-up-coaching-himself-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos