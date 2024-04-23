Hockey for people with developmental disabilities





Goaltender Marcello Kita, a member of Rochester Special Hockey, dives for a safe Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Blue Cross Arena. The nonprofit organization specializes in providing ice hockey training for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle (From left to right) Olivia Gilman and Jamie Miller warm up before an American Special Hockey Association game against a team from Cambridge/Hamilton Ontario, Canada on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Family, friends and other fans gather at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, on April 13, 2014, to watch two American Special Hockey Association teams. These settings give players the opportunity to meet peers from different areas and develop friendships. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle (From left to right) Jamie Miller, Matthew Wright and Olivia Gilman call themselves the lemon and limes with their matching bright green skate laces before a hockey game for people with developmental disabilities on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Ice hockey players from Rochester and Cambridge/Hamilton (Ontario, Canada) skate onto the rink at the Blue Cross Arena during an American Special Hockey Association game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Gregory King hits a slap shot on a goal defended by Jamie McLean during an American Special Hockey Association game Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Ryan Vaughan stands at attention during the broadcast of the Canadian national anthem prior to the Rochester Ice Cats game against Cambridge/Hamilton (Ontario, Canada) on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Matthew Wright smiles during the Rochester Ice Cats game on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Goalkeeper Marcello Kita makes a save during the Rochester Ice Cats game on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle David Viccaro of the Rochester Ice Cats shoots at goaltender Jacob Votsis on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Blue Cross Arena. The organization provides experiences for people in the Rochester and Monroe County area with developmental, cognitive and physical disabilities. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Danika Kita competes for a puck against Michael Nadeau during an American Special Hockey Association game on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle A view from the Rochester Ice Cats bench during an American Special Hockey Association game on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Goaltender Marcello Kita is on the ice for the Rochester Ice Cats game on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle Danika Kita shoots in front of goalkeeper Jacob Votsis during the Rochester Ice Cats' game against Cambridge/Hamilton (Ontario, Canada) on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Blue Cross Arena. Andy Dossett / Democrat and Chronicle

