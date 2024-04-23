Warhawks tied for third after first round of SBC Championships





MADISON, Miss. — After one round of play at the Sun Belt Conference Championships, the ULM men's golf team is tied for third place with a total score of 299 (+11) as the Warhawks wrap up play on Monday (April 22) at Annandale Golf Club. in Madison, Miss. The Warhawks are tied with Marshall for third place and are eleven strokes ahead of the leaders, Arkansas State, with second-place Troy by two strokes. Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and the Ragin' Cajuns all tie for fifth place with 301 strokes. Freshmen Louis Anceaux and junior Theis Poulsen both turned in scorecards with figures of 74 (+2) to lead the Warhawks. Anceaux averaged 4.75 strokes (-1) on par five and knocked down a dozen birdies in his first round. Poulsen averaged an even par of 5.00 strokes on par fives. Both Warhawks are tied for 13th on the individual standings. “I struggled a little bit with the tee,” said Poulsen, a Smoerum native from Denmark. “My irons were decent and I thought I had tightened up my short game. There is still a lot to improve on tomorrow, but there are good things to build on from today's round.” Freshmen Ylan Guerin Pozzalo completed his first career round at the SBC Championships with a 75 (+3) and averaged 4.10 in par fours. Melan Dhaubhadel finished one stroke behind Pozzalo for a first-round count of 76 (+4). The senior from Berkshire, England averaged 2.75 (-1) on par threes, making it the most pars of any Warhawk. Rounding out the score for ULM was Hayes Hamilton who fired an 82 (+10). The ULM men's golf team will tee off in the second round of the SBC Championships tomorrow (April 23) at 8:30 a.m. and will be paired with Arkansas State and Troy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2024/4/22/mens-golf-warhawks-tied-for-third-following-first-round-of-sbc-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos