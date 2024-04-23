Sports
Cricket fans sad after Ricky Ponting confirms unwanted news about Mitch Marsh
Ricky Ponting has revealed that Mitch Marsh will miss the rest of the film IPL after the The Australian cricket star flew home earlier this month for treatment of a hamstring injury. The Delhi Capitals sent Marsh back to Australia after he picked up a minor niggle, but there were hopes he would return at some point later in the tournament.
But Capitals coach Ponting revealed on Monday night that Marsh will not be back and will instead focus on getting his hamstrings right for the upcoming T20 World Cup. “I don't think he'll come back,” Ponting said. “There is a certain cut-off point with replacement players.
“Cricket Australia were keen to have him home to begin his recovery process and we got him back as soon as possible. They have been working on his rehabilitation for a few weeks now. I spoke to him recently and it seems it has taken a little longer than he initially thought to get over it. I don't think the T20 World Cup would be a problem.”
Marsh is expected to captain Australia at the World Cup in the Caribbean and Americas in June. The hamstring injury is not expected to have any impact on the World Cup in six weeks' time.
But the issue is part of some broader concerns for the Australian contingent in the IPL. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has taken a break from playing after a poor run of scores with the bat, with Cameron Green also failing to fire.
And strike bowler Mitchell Starc made a sticker, taking just six wickets and conceding 287 runs in 25 overs at an economy rate of 11.48. Starc has conceded 44 boundaries in seven matches – the most by any bowler in this year's competition.
However, there have been some luminous lights Travis Head is rocketing up the points scorers list with his recent scores of 102 and 89. Marsh's injury has also opened the door for youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hit 65 off just 18 in his last match for the Capitals. The 22-year-old has placed himself well in the squad for the World Cup squad and has shown that he belongs.
Will he ever play a full ipl season?
Vinay (@nallai_allai) April 22, 2024
Mitch better be ready for the World Cup
Nishant Verma / Steve Smith fan (@NikSmudge) April 22, 2024
Glenn Maxwell steps away after a disastrous start to the IPL
As for Maxwell, Australian officials will be hoping he returns to play and finds his erratic form as soon as possible. After the first few games didn't go to plan for me personally, it was a pretty easy decision, Maxwell said of the choice not to play the final two games. I went to (RCB captain Faf du Plessis) and the coaches last game and said it was time to probably try someone else.
“I've been in this situation before in the past, where you can keep playing and dig yourself into a hole. This is actually the best time to give myself a mental and physical break. With our results this year it was quite easy decision We didn't play as well as a team as we would have liked, and the results show that.
“My personal results reflect the results we have achieved. Quite a big deficit straight after the Powerplay and the middle overs, which have been one of my strengths in recent seasons. I felt I was not contributing in a positive way and it felt like with the position we're in at the table, we were giving someone else the opportunity to try their wares and hopefully someone can make the place their own.
