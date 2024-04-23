Missouri Football Recruitment: Four-star linebacker Dante McClellan is committed to Mizzou Football





Not one, not two, but three four-star recruits to start the 2025 recruiting class for Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and staff and two of the three are from the East Coast. Joining QB Matt Zollers and defensive tackle Jason Dowell is four-star linebacker Dante McClellan from Canton, Ohio, who announced his commitment to Mizzou tonight. McClellan chose Mizzou over Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan State and Louisville. It's another recruiting win for this program, as Mizzou beat out some notable Power Five schools for McClellan's services. According to Rivals McClellan is a Top 25 linebacker in the country And On3 ranks him as the best linebacker in Ohio. In his junior season at McKinley High School, McClellan recorded 75 tackles with four sacks, 14 TFLs, one interception and one forced fumble on the defensive end. McClellan received first-team all-league and all-district honors from a McKinley High School team that finished first in their conference and No. 24 in the Ohio rankings this past season. Welcome to Mizzou, Dante! MIZ! Residence: Canton, OH Secondary school: McKinley High School Position: Outside Linebacker Ht/wt: 62, 215 pounds Rivals ranking: Four stars, 5.8 247Composite rankings: Four stars, 0.8918 Total announced offers: 19 Offers to note: Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Tennessee McClellan shows a lot of speed and aggressiveness on the defensive side of the ball. He is a hard-hitting linebacker who certainly has the talent to produce at the Power Five level. Mizzou 2025 Commitment List Pos Recruit name residence Date of commitment Rivals rate Rivals rank On3 rate On3 rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Weight Pos Recruit name residence Date of commitment Rivals rate Rivals rank On3 rate On3 rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Weight QB Matt Zollers Royersford, PA 4/4/2024 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9411 4 stars 0.9597 6'3″ 200 D.T Jason Dowell Belleville, Illinois 04-19-2024 4 stars 5.8 3 star 0.8797 3 star 0.8842 6'4″ 290 5.8 0.9104 0.9220

