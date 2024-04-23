Gardner-Webb men's tennis capped off a record-breaking season in the Big South tournament finals





CHARLOTTE, NC For the second year in a row, the Gardner-Webb men's tennis team's quest for the program's first-ever Big South Conference Championship ended in the final match of the conference tournament. The Top-seed Runnin' Bulldogs, who won a program-best 20 dual matches in the spring, lost 4-1 to No. 2 seed Asheville Monday morning (4/22) at the Marion Diehl Tennis Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Championship match, originally scheduled to be played on Sunday (4/21), was moved due to bad weather. Gardner-Webb started the title match with a 1-0 lead as the Dawgs took the doubles point on courts three and two. On field no. 3. the duo of senior John Spring (Miramar Beach, Fla.) and junior Alex Lepine (Montreal, Canada) started the match with a 6-3 victory over Asheville's Freddy Murray and Sam Nicholson. Gardner-Webb secured the doubles point at No. 2 doubles as a FirstTeam All-Conference DoubleSfew juniors Numa Lemieux-Monette (Montral, Canada) and freshman Jury Terblanche (Perth, Australia) defeated the Bulldogs tandem of Bruno Serra and Cian Ingles 6-4. The Runnin' Bulldogs No. 1 FirstTeam All-Conference DoubleStandem of seniors Eduardo Dias (Parana, Brazil) and senior Christiaan Van Wyk (Pretoria, South Africa) did not complete their doubles match against Rafa Serra and Jon Brann Reid. In the singles competition, Asheville dominated on courts two, five, three and four, while the other two matches officially ended unfinished and the Bulldogs were crowned Big South Tennis Champions. At No. 2 singles, Nicholson prevailed (6-2, 6-0) over Lepine to even things at 1-1. Gardner-Webb's Christiaan Van Wyk lost a quick match (6-1, 6-4) to Serra at No. 5 singles. Lemieux-Monette was defeated by Asheville's Brann Reid (6-2, 7-5) on court No. 3. and junior Kim Niethammer (Harrenburg, Germany) lost (6-3, 7-5) to Tarek Erlewein and closed the match on Court. Number 4. “Give Asheville credit, they deserved to win the championship today,” said head coach Gardner-Webb Mike Griffith . “We started slow in key areas in singles and were never able to get ahead of them.” Asheville receives the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Gardner-Webb finishes with an overall record of 20-4.

