Catamounts & Mountaineers tangle in 2024 Midweek Doubleheader Final

CULLOWHEE, NC Western Carolina softball opens its final five-game road swing of the 2024 season on Tuesday with a doubleheader against former Southern Conference rival Appalachian State at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium in Boone starting at 4 p.m. Coverage of both games with the Mountaineers is available on ESPN+(paid subscription required)and with live stats via CatamountSports.com.

GAME DAY CENTRAL

WHAT:Western Carolina (14-27, 5-10 SoCon) at Appalachian State (17-24, 4-14 Sun Belt)

WHERE:Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium (Boone, NC)

WHEN:4:00 PM (Tuesday DH)

LIVE STATISTICS:Statistical broadcast(Game one) |Statistical broadcast(Game two)

LIVE VIDEO:ESPN+(Game one) |ESPN+(Game two)

TWITTER:@CatamountSB

GAME NOTES

Western Carolina hits the road after claiming a 13-5 run-rule victory in the series finale with SoCon preseason favorite UNCG on Saturday afternoon at the Catamount Softball Complex. In the win over the Spartans, the long ball made the difference for WCU as a junior Tessa Juett posted two home runs and freshman Becka Wonsick hit a grand slam to help the Catamounts to victory.

Next week, the Catamounts are riding a four-game home run streak, led by Wonsick, who has homered in each of her last three games. Juett added a few blasts, and freshmen Maya McPherson also scored one in midweek against Gardner-Webb. In last week's five games for WCU, senior Jeralynn Wells led the offensive attack with a 6-for-14 (.429) performance at the dish while a freshman Sydney Dirks batted 7-for-17 (.412).

In the circle, redshirt sophomore Taylor Norton threw 9.2 innings last week, allowing three earned runs and striking out six. Juett pitched a team-high 16.1 innings with a win and 23 strikeouts. Juett also did it with the bat last week with her two home runs in Saturday's win against UNCG.

Three Catamount regulars maintained averages above .300 in Tuesday's midweek action, with SoCon Freshman of the Year candidate Lily Bell hitting a team-best .368 with 53 hits and 29 runs scored. Bell is fourth in the conference in batting average, fourth in base hits and leads the conference with 25 stolen bases. The Woodstock, Georgia native has 16 multi-hit games under her belt, including hits in 12 of her last 14 games, with seven multi-hit games in that stretch.

Juett (.322) and McPherson (.305) each have an average of plus-.300, as they both have three-plus home runs, while McPherson has a maximum of four home runs. Juett tripled her home run total after her two-home run game on Saturday. Baldwin is tied for sixth in doubles with nine two-baggers as 17 of her 40 hits have gone for extra bases, with two triples and six home runs. Baldwin also leads the team with 32 RBIs, which ranks sixth in the SoCon.

In the circle, Juett remains atop the SoCon with 129 strikeouts. The Berea, Kentucky, native sits 10th in the program's single-season record book, coming off the 2024 season. Juett is tied for the league lead in wins with 11, second in complete games with 12, and ranks first in the SoCon with 136.1 innings pitched.

Appalachian State has a record of 17-24, including a 4-14 mark in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers were crushed at home by James Madison this weekend, preceded by a run-rule victory over NC A&T on the road last week. App State has struggled to defend its home court in 2024, posting just a 2-9 mark so far in Boone.

Tuesday's action marks the Mountaineers' third SoCon foe of 2024, including ETSU, which they defeated three of four times, and UNCG, which Appalachian State defeated in Greensboro in mid-March.

The Mountaineers are led offensively by Sun Belt leader in average Kayt Houston with a .426 average as she has tallied 58 hits and driven in 28 runs with 14 doubles and eight home runs. Houston earned Conference Player of the Week honors for the 2024 season. USC Upstate transfer Peyton Darnell checks in with a .358 average with 44 hits, including ten doubles and nine home runs with a team-high 35 RBIs. Grace Barrett rounds out the qualified hitters for App State with a .317 average while hitting a total of 26 runs, six doubles and four home runs.

Appalachian State is led in the circle by Sejal Neas, who has an 8-12 record for a 3.47 ERA. She recorded 86 strikeouts in 109 innings. Delani Buckner is 2-6 in 15 appearances with a 3.71 ERA for the Mountaineers. Kaylie Northrop has seven wins in her 22 appearances in the circle for App State.

In her seventh season at Appalachian State and 25th overall as head coach, Shelly Hoerner directed the Mountaineers, who were ranked 12th in the Sun Belt Preseason Poll. Houston was named to the league's preseason all-conference team.

Appalachian State holds a 29-12 lead in the all-time series with Western Carolina, despite the Catamounts claiming each of the last two all-time meetings with a 9-0 victory in Cullowhee during the 2023 season. The Mountaineers and Catamounts have the Boone's previous four meetings with the Catamounts split with the help of a three-run homer from Bailey Huneycutt to claim the eight-inning win over App State in 2022. During last year's meeting, WCU drove home the power of a three-run homer Myra Twitty and a grand slam of Natalie Henry to propel Western Carolina to a 9-0 run-rule victory.

Following Tuesday's action in Boone, the Catamounts hit the road for the final time in Southern Conference action beginning on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 PM EST/1:00 PM CST with a doubleheader against Samford from the Samford Softball field. The three-game set with the Bulldogs concludes on Sunday, April 28 with a 2:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM CST first pitch from Birmingham. All three games will have coverage]via live stats available at CatamountSports.com and shown on ESPN+ (paid subscription required).

Keep up with all things Catamount softball and WCU Athletics via social media on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountSB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts, catamountsb), or visit www.CatamountSports.com.