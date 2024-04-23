Afreximbank is providing a $25 million loan to modernize Barbados' cricket ground.





– Advertisement – The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced a $25 million term loan to the Kensington Oval Management Corporation to upgrade the historic Kensington Oval Cricket Ground in Barbados ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup. This investment comes just over a month ahead of the 2024 Cricket World Cup, scheduled for June 4 to 30 in Bridgetown, and follows a previous loan granted in November 2023. The loan, backed by a guarantee from the Government of Barbados, will finance renovations and renovations of the historic site. Upgrades include the Garfield Sobers Players' Pavilion, audiovisual and electrical systems and the purchase of temporary stands. “We are grateful for Afreximbank's support and partnership,” said KOMI Chairman, Mr. Damien Gaskin. “This renovation will not only allow us to host world-class events such as the Cricket World Cup, but also enhance Kensington Oval's appeal as a tourist destination with guided tours highlighting its rich heritage.” Afreximbank President and Chairman Oramah emphasized the importance of the deal. “This historic agreement, signed at Ilaro Court, the residence of the Prime Minister of Barbados, marks Afreximbank's first loan transaction in Barbados,” he said. “It builds on our 2022 Memorandum of Understanding with CARICOM member states, with $2.4 billion in potential deals in the Caribbean.” Prof. Oramah further emphasized the growing relationship between Africa and the Caribbean. “Today, Kensington Oval becomes part of the legacy of our partnership,” he said. “We envision cricketers from this region playing a role in the development of the sport in Africa.” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley underlined the importance of cricket. “Cricket World Cup is the third most watched sporting event in the world,” she said. “Barbados, home to cricketing legends, can work with Africa to elevate it to the second biggest sport.” Prime Minister Mottley highlighted the role of the Caribbean in the future of cricket. “Barbados plays a central role in the evolution of cricket, with the potential to expand tourism beyond the peak season,” she explains. “I commend President Oramah's vision. The Caribbean and Africa are uniquely positioned to collaborate through trade and investment. Our demographics create a powerful engine for a thriving tourism economy.” Source: Afroexim Bank. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestkittsnevisobserver.com/afreximbank-extends-us25-million-loan-to-upgrade-barbados-cricket-ground/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related