Cereballers is a free 2D football parody with a touch of real genius





I often regret not taking up football as a child (note to those across the pond: football is what we call football on these cursed, eternally post-imperial islands). The problem was that all my friends loved football and I have an abiding hatred of popular things, a hatred that has clearly served me well in my later career as an online news journalist. Instead I played hockey, which is the superior sport because you get a big nasty stick, but also relatively niche because you need more equipment. Still, I enjoyed rediscovering football in video games, and especially in video games that don't treat football with much respect. Maybe you've played or at least heard of Behold The Kickmen. Now here is the free downloadable Itch.io offer Cereballers to put the boot in. Created by Domino Club member tomsmizzle, whose Mighty Works include a game about taking psychological damage from FantaCereballers is a great comedy, not least because the joke isn't overdone. You can be done in just a few minutes. That's why I don't want to reveal too much, but the basic principle is that as one team you are in charge of your entire team and the competition organizers keep changing the rules. I was playing around in bed last night and started laughing in a way that made my roommate poke his head around the door in concern. I wish he would stop doing that. The game has no audio: I'd love to send the developer an MP3 of my sick chuckles, but you can probably provide your own. (I'm going to spoil the joke a bit further in the next paragraph, so you might want to check out the game before reading on.) While Cereballers is a wonderfully eccentric piece in its own right, I wouldn't say no to a bigger, fancier version of it that leans on the multiple control scheme joke. Maybe there could be multiplayer in it. Imagine a PvP riff on Gun Game where every time you get a new weapon you also get a new set of controls, or even a change in genre. You've slipped into cover like Marcus Fenix, but oops, now you're the tanky Leon Kennedy from OG Resident Evil 2. Another player spots you and argh, now they're playing a top-down shooter… with a Fallouty action points system. Creating accessibility features would be a nightmare, I think. If Cereballers are tugging at your fancy, I recommend checking it out Domino club in general. They are a digital art collective specializing in “small tools, web tools, low-tech tools, ditherpunk, low-poly, sustainability, narrative experiences, digital spaces, dark matter, web 1.0, DIY, piracy, remix, being gay and commit crimes, goof around, zines, skeletons, glitches, little boys, holes”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/cereballers-is-a-free-2d-football-parody-with-a-spark-of-real-genius The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos