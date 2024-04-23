Childs is stepping down as assistant hockey coach





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY After two seasons as assistant coach of the Union College men's hockey team, Lennie Childs has stepped down to accept the position of head coach for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League, officials announced Tuesday. “My time at Union College has been nothing short of amazing. I thank Coach Hauge for giving me the opportunity to grow every day and work with very dedicated players. My family and I are excited and honored to be named the next head coach of the Omaha Lancers. It is a blue-blood program in the USHL with a tradition of developing top young talent.” Childs helped Union to a 30-37-5 record in his two seasons on the bench, including two ECAC Hockey first-round playoff games and a trip to the conference quarterfinals this season. “I want to thank Lennie for everything he has contributed to our program,” the head coach said Jos Hauge . “We really enjoyed working with him and the energy he brought to the rink every day. We look forward to following his coaching journey and wish him and his family the best in Omaha.” Before coming to Schenectady, Childs served as an assistant coach with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL, where he primarily led the player development, penalty kill units and offensive zone production. Prior to his time with the Buccaneers, Childs spent two seasons with the Janesville Jets as an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach in his third season. In addition to player development and working with the defense, he was responsible for camps, recruiting and the team's day-to-day operations. Under his coaching, the Jets had one of the best defensive cores in the NAHL, with the second-ranked penalty kill in the 2020-2021 season. During the 2017-18 season, Childs served as head coach for the Skipjacks Hockey Club of the USPHL, where he led the team to a 27-10-7 record. Childs played four years of collegiate hockey at Concordia University of Wisconsin, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in marketing.

A search for a new assistant coach will begin immediately.

