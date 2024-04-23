Tennis Grand Slams premium tour plan: more money, equal pay, fewer tournaments

After months of shots from the back foot, the four Grand Slam tournaments have gone on the offensive in the battle for the future of tennis.

At meetings with representatives from the ATP and WTA women's tours last week in London, and with players and agents this week in Madrid, Grand Slams leaders presented their strongest plan yet to overhaul the current structure of the professional to reform tennis. It consists of a premium tour anchored in the four Grand Slams and more top-level combined events, featuring the best players from the ATP and WTA circuits.

According to a person briefed on the Grand Slams proposal and subsequent meetings, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect relationships, the details included:

Doubling the prize money for the top 300 men.

Almost a quadrupling of the prize money for the top 300 women.

Using some of their own media rights to fund these changes.

Equal pay from the start, for men and women at all events on the premium tour, rather than making women wait until 2027 to receive the same pay as men at some of the biggest tournaments.

A schedule featuring the four Grand Slams, plus 10 other top-level mixed tournaments, with locations and dates to be determined, and a team event.

The tour would end in time to allow for a six- to eight-week offseason.

The plan would take advantage of the lucrative media rights of the Australian, French and US Opens, in addition to Wimbledon, and those of the other top Masters tournaments, to create a premium tour of which various versions were at the heart of their previous proposals, but with little meat on the bones. ESPN's 11-year deal for the US Open is worth almost US$800 million ($647.7 million), and it is estimated that the media rights account for more than half of the annual revenue of the All England Tennis Club, which hosts Wimbledon year after year. is organizing. out.

The Slams say the plans will increase wages for men and women far faster than the ATP and WTA can achieve, focus the season around 15 events in a premium tour and extend an off-season that has shrunk to just a few weeks before the top. players.

Leaders of the Grand Slams and the tours were not immediately available for comment.

The Grand Slams plans would accelerate equal pay proposals (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Leaders of the ATP and WTA, who have long seen the collective plan for Wimbledon and the American, French and Australian Opens as a threat to their relevance and perhaps their very existence, are not enthusiastic about this latest idea, according to the person was informed about the plan and the meetings.

The conversations between the tours and the Grand Slams have become less charged in recent weeks, according to reports from the BBC. Although one official recently described productive discussions between the parties of late, this latest move could jeopardize any hint of détente that may have developed in recent months.

It shows that even as the tours consolidated their control over the sport, the Grand Slams continued to work to take the sport away from them, something they have been pushing for since last summer.

The leaders of the two tours have long sought guarantees that they will play a major role in governing the sport this iteration of a premium tour would relegate most of their tournaments to a lower status, where top players would have much less incentive to participate.

Now the tour's lack of enthusiasm might be moot, because by bringing the players into the discussion for the first time, the Grand Slams are playing an important card.

It's their strongest move yet to curry favor with the people who have proven time and time again to have the most power in tennis, the stars of the sport, who drive fans to buy tickets and watch the matches at home to watch.

They are now promising to give those players many of the things they have been seeking for years, including accelerating the closing of the prize money gap that remains at various 1000-level mixed events and, in the general, including greater financial rewards for a less demanding schedule than the current eleven-month slog, which pushes players to risk their health and well-being by playing in as many tournaments as possible.

The Grand Slams leaders have been pushing for months to use existing 250- and 500-tier tournaments to create a qualifying tour for players ranked roughly outside the top 100. Top players can potentially participate in those events, but not earn ranking points from them.



No one involved in the process expects any changes to happen before 2026, and the weak and combative nature of talks between Grand Slam officials and the tours could prevent any change from happening at all.

Most importantly, to help fund this premium tour, the Grand Slams will, for the first time, retain some of their media and sponsorship rights, which are the most expensive in the sport and which they have long kept largely to themselves to withdraw.

For months, the Grand Slams had kept such a promise as they negotiated among themselves how much of their resources they wanted to invest in an effort that would make them key financial partners in the future of the professional level of tennis, rather than independent entities that run annual competitions even though these are the biggest annual sports competitions of all.

Over the past year, however, the tours have taken a series of steps that the Grand Slams see as a threat to their primacy, including potentially disrupting a schedule that peaks with the Grand Slams four times a year.

Leaders of the organizations that control the Grand Slams have decided that the only way to ensure they maintain their strength is through further investment in the overall management of the sport.



Wimbledon and the Australian, French and US Opens want to invest more directly in tennis (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

At meetings and during a presentation at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March, top tennis leaders were still waiting on a premium tour plan that the Grand Slams had reportedly been working on for months, to the extent that the proposed presentation had slipped from last November, during the ATP Finals in the Italian city of Turin. Four months later, no framework existed for integrating media rights and other commercial partnerships.

Now, another month later, the Slams have made their move.

The latest move comes after ATP leader Andrea Gaudenzi pushed for the tours to invest in a plan that would bring about $1 billion in tennis investment from Saudi Arabia. Most of that money would come from sales of a new tournament, a 10th Masters 1000 event.

A bidding process is underway for the event, which also involves Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar's capital Doha, the Gulf state's capital, and Australia. Most people involved in the process expect the Saudis to prevail, adding the tournament to the three existing tournaments. annual offers for the season-ending WTA Tour Finals in Riyadh, in November, and for the Next Gen Finals the following month.

While some of the cash flow from Saudi Arabia would eventually trickle down to the players, it will come at a cost to the schedule that players already say is far too long, including adding another mandatory top-level tournament, possibly altogether in the beginning. of the calendar after the already shrunken off-season. It is also not yet clear what opportunities for additional growth would be available after the additional tournament money has been spent.

The Grand Slams operate on the principle that a premium tour, which can bundle the media rights and sell them as a unique, elite, exclusive package to sponsors and media companies, in the manner of Formula 1, is a kind of targeted tennis product that breaks the broken sport has been trying in vain for decades.

The battle continues.

(Top photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP)