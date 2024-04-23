Here's who made the final of the 40 selections for the Mass. girls. Hockey has created





Annabelle Lovell made the 2009 Final 40 roster. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ) Mass. Hockey is to thank for the girls' Final 40 rosters for the 2007, 2008 and 2009 age groups. A total of 230 of the state's top players came to the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., for the Mass. this past weekend. Hockey's 2024 Girls Festival, as 120 progressed to the Final 40's this weekend. The Final 40 camp will be held Friday and Saturday at the NESC. Friday starts with the 2009s at 5:30 PM, and Saturday starts at 2:00 PM with two-hour sessions for each group. After this weekend's camp, players will be selected for the USA Hockey's National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls Select 16/17 (2007/2008) and Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will take place in July at Miami University (Ohio). The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will take place in August at Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY. The New England District (Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) will hold a Girls Development Camp at the NESC from May 10 to 12. Here are the schedules for Mass. 2024 Girls Hockey Final 40.

