Central Michigan University

The Chippewas posted a team score of 319 on Monday and are ranked fifth in the 10-team field with a total of 634. They are one shot behind Akron in fourth and are one shot ahead of sixth place Ball State.
The third and final round of the 54-hole tournament is scheduled for Tuesday (9 a.m.).
“It was a tough day out there,” CMU coach said Ryan Williamswhose team, which participated in the tournament, was seeded 10theopened Sunday with a 315 and entered the second round tied for fourth.
“You see a lot of big numbers on the board and some of it was (due to) really, really tricky pin locations,” Williams said. “I thought we handled it really well; we played hard and stayed positive. We never hit the panic button and that's all I ask of them.
“Any 15-foot look you might have had for a birdie wasn't an easy two-putt, so that was the kind of day. We'll take it and move on. We're happy with the position we're in. We're in a very close pack and we have to be good to maintain that position or move up and I think we are ready for that.”
Baustad's team-best 77 was a nice rebound from her 84 in the opening round. She started slow on Monday, making a double bogey and a bogey between her first three holes. She bounced back with two birdies to turn at 1-over, then made back-to-back doubles on the back nine, but rebounded to par her final four holes.
“I was really happy to see Kenzie play well,” Williams said. “She played really steady today. It was huge for the team and I'm really proud of the way she played. She had a tough stretch there in the few holes (at the back), but she hit some really good shots the piece. and that's great. So happy for her. Well deserved and huge for us.”
CMUs Ashley Gee shot 80 on Monday and is tied at 10e place in the 48-player field for a total of 154. Goh, a senior who opened Sunday with a 2-over par 74, is seeking her third consecutive top-10 finish in the MAC Championship.
The 80 was Goh's highest score of the season.
“Ash struggled a little bit, but she's very steady, very reliable, and she kept it together enough to have us where we are today,” Williams said. “She has a tendency to bounce back. She is very smart and knows how to correct herself, knows how to identify what went wrong and how to make the right adjustments. She has the right attitude and the right mentality to be able to do that.”
Also for the Chippewas on Monday, Lex Schulman shot 80, Rachel Niskanen carded an 82, and Rachel Kauflin posted an 85. Baustad is tied for 31st, while Niskanen is 33rd, and Kauflin and Schulman are among a group tied for 34th.
Schulman and Niskanen, both freshmen, are playing in the MAC Championship for the first time. Niskanen opened Sunday with an 80, while Schulman carded an 83.
“Lexi gritted really hard again today, kept things together and got a round that we needed, and the same goes for Rachel NiskanenWilliams said. “She struggled a little, made some bogeys, but never did anything that really cost her and that's what we needed.”
Kent State, which has won every MAC championship since the league established the tournament in 1999, scored 312 and is in first place with a total of 608.
The Golden Flashes, who are ranked 65the on a national level, will face a serious challenge from Toledo on Tuesday. The Rockets shot their second consecutive 305 and are just two shots back at 610. Northern Illinois (621) is third.
First-round co-leader Leon Takagi of Kent State, the defending medalist, shot a 2-over 74 and is at 1-over 145. She leads by three shots over teammate Veronika Kedronova and Toledo's Amelia Lee.
