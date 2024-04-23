UND's 2024-25 men's hockey schedule set – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS Ever since the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced Arizona State was joining the league, teams have been crossing their fingers for trips to the desert in January or February. In year 1, UND hit the jackpot. The Fighting Hawks visit Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, January 10-11. That's one of many highlights in UND's 2024-2025 schedule, which was released Tuesday afternoon. In the regular season, UND plays 18 home games and 17 road games. It starts with the USA Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Providence, a matchup that should feature some of the best freshman players in the country. Providence will land two potential first-round picks in forwards Trevor Connelly and John Mustard. UND brings in Sacha Boisvert and Mac Swanson up front and EJ Emery at the back. UND will also host Boston University, which has gone to back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours, in October and Robert Morris in November. The Fighting Hawks play a non-conference on the road at Minnesota State and Cornell. The Cornell series was originally scheduled for 2020-2021 but was backed up due to the coronavirus pandemic. UND will take on Central Collegiate Hockey Association champion Bemidji State from November 29-30. The series opener will be played at Bemidji's Sanford Center. The final episode will be played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND begins its quest for a fifth NCHC Penrose Cup in six years on Nov. 8-9 with a road game at Minnesota Duluth. The following weekend it's defending champion Denver. With the addition of a ninth NCHC member, there are now two road trips that UND doesn't make every season, and two teams that don't come to Grand Forks. UND will not be going to Colorado College or Omaha in 2024-25. Under the old scheduling format, UND played Omaha at home and on the road every season. This will be the first time since 2011-2012 that UND will not visit Omaha. Miami and Arizona State will not be coming to Grand Forks in 2024-2025. Next season will be the last with the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals and championship being played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. From 2025-2026 it will move exclusively to the home locations of the higher seed. If UND returns to the NCAA Tournament in 2025, the region won't have far to go. Fargo's Scheels Arena is one of the locations. Since UND is the host, it will automatically be placed in Fargo if eligible. The NCAA Frozen Four is in St. Louis for the first time since 2007. UND reached the Frozen Four that year, but lost to Boston College in the semifinals. AND hockey schedule 2024-25 October 5 AUGUSTANA (exhibition)

October 12 PROVIDENCE (US Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

October 18-19 in the state of Minnesota

October 25-26 BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Nov. 1-2 at Cornell

Nov. 8-9 in Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 15-16 DENVER

November 22-23 ROBERT MORRIS

Nov. 29-30 at Bemidji State/BEMIDJI STATE

December 6-7 in Miami

December 13-14 ST. CLOUD STATE

January 4 MANITOBA (exhibition)

January 10-11 at Arizona State

January 17-18 WESTERN MICHIGAN

Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 at St. Cloud State

February 7-8 COLORADO COLLEGE

Feb. 14-15 in Denver

February 21-22 MINNESOTA DULUTH

Feb. 28-March 1 in Western Michigan

March 7-8 OMAHA

March 12 NCHC play-in game (at No. 1 seed's location)

March 14-16 NCHC Quarterfinals (higher seeded venue)

March 21-22 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota)

March 27-30 NCAA regionals (Fargo, Toledo, Allentown, Manchester)

April 10-12 NCAA Frozen Four (St. Louis) UND and Arizona State will face off in the 2022 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Russell Hons / UND Athletics

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized four times by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation department and once as North Dakota Sports Writer of the Year. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/und-hockey/unds-2024-25-mens-hockey-schedule-is-set The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos