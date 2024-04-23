Ohio State wins Women's Tennis Weekly Award





Player of the week Irina Cantos Siemers, Ohio State Gr. Brussels, Belgium Connections Academy Major: Sports Management Posted four wins in the final two matches of the regular season, two at No. 1 singles and two at No. 1 doubles, as the Buckeyes defeated No. 34 Northwestern and No. 35 Illinois to earn the No. 2 seed in obtained the Bi. g Ten tournament

g Ten tournament Teamed with Luciana Perry to earn first doubles win against Northwestern. Gave the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Maria Shusharina on court one

Shusharina on court one On Senior Day, she and Perry posted a 6-2 win over No. 73 Heuser and Duong of Illinois to start doubles.

Clichéd the team victory over Illinois, winning the last five matches and winning her singles match 6-4, 7-5

Set the program record with 214 combined singles and doubles victories, and remains the program's leader in singles wins with 122

remains the program's leader in singles wins with 122 Owns a team-best 14 doubles match wins, all on court one, and is first on the team with 26 total singles wins

Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Irina Cantos Siemers (February 7, 2024) 2024 Big Ten Women's Tennis Awards January 17th Kari Miller, ME January 24 Julia Fliegner, ME January 31st Irina Cantos Siemers, OSU February 7 Irina Cantos Siemers, OSU February 14th Piper Charney, Michigan February 21st Kasia Driver, ILL February 28 Gala Mesochoritou, MICH 6 March Selma Cadar, MD 13 March Julia Fliegner, ME/Aiva Schmitz, MINN 20th of March Sydney Pratt, NOW 27 March Marisa Schmidt, IOWA April 3rd Mary Sholokhova, Wis April 10 Ria Bhakta, MSU April 17 Mary Shusharina, NOW April 23 Irina Cantos Siemers, OSU

