College Football's Spring Transfer Portal has a windowbeen open for a week andWith a week to go before the portal closes to students on May 1 for the remainder of this athletics year, there are some teams that have already made an impact — and some that appear to be falling behind at first. Either way, enough action has already been taken to determine some of the “winners” and “losers” of the past seven days.

Colorado is an enigma. On the one hand, the Buffaloes are doing their usual job of making an impact through the portal, but there has also been a notable exodus from Boulder that is hard to understate.. Roster flips are nothing new for Deion Sanders, but the same kind of overhaul led to a 4-8 record last season.

Elsewhere, SEC teams like Alabama and Ole Miss are loading up on talent at positions of need. Both the Crimson Tide, led by first-year coach and former Washington boss Kalen DeBoer, and the Rebels are hoping to make a run for the expanded College football Play-off in 2024.

On the other end of the spectrum, Arizona State, which is moving to the Big 12 in 2024, has had a sour start to the spring so far. That includes Louisville, which just started the ACC Championship Game in coach Jeff Brohm's first year leading the program.

Here are the winners and losers from the first week of the spring transfer window.

Winner: Colorado

While it shouldn't come as a surprise to those who have been paying attention to what Sanders is doing in Boulder, Colorado is off to a good start in the spring transfer window. The Buffaloes had a great weekend, turning impactful visits into a flurry of commitments from players in positions of need. Pittsburgh lead transfer Dayon Hayes, one of the best pass rushers on the market, and Ohio defensive line transfer Rayyan Buell will provide some much-needed disruption along Colorado's defensive front. Texas offensive line transfer Payton Kirkland may not be a plug-and-play starter, but he has four years of eligibility remaining and will have a chance to establish himself in a relatively small space. Former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had a phenomenal freshman campaign but has fallen behind in a loaded running back room in recent years; he will get a chance to shine in Colorado. Solid work overall, and there could be more to come if Colorado's visit schedule is any indication.

Loser: Colorado

How can Colorado be listed as both a “winner” and a “loser” by this article's definition? While it's true that the Buffaloes have had more impactful additions than any other school during the spring term, they've also lost more than 17 players to the portal to date. Whether those who left are worthy of a starting role or not, as Sanders has questionedEstablished and consistent depth is important for a team trying to build on three straight losing seasons. And some of those departures were almost certainly more than depth pieces. The killer so far is Dylan Edwards, who stood out as a freshman and has a long-standing relationship with Sanders. Edwards had four touchdowns in Colorado's rousing opening win vs. TCU.

Offensive lineman Savion Washington started at right tackle, played 660 snaps and was a lone bright spot on an otherwise lackluster offensive line last season. He was one of three linemen who entered the portal from a unit so desperately in need of depth and an infusion of talent.

Former five-star cornerback Cormani McClain has some questions off the field, but his talent is undeniable. Former Cincinnati tight end Chamon Metayer, a four-star transfer from the offseason, re-entered the portal after going through spring training. Even if they are only second-stringers, there are some quality pieces that Colorado has lost.

Winner: Alabama

Although Kadyn Proctor's return to Tuscaloosa was telegraphed, it's still great that coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. were able to seal the deal and return the former and now future Crimson Tide left tackle. To briefly recap the Proctor saga, he entered the transfer portal in January following Nick Saban's retirement and quickly landed at Iowa (his home state school), Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in March (one day before Iowa began spring training) that he would return to Alabama, and confirmed the return to the Crimson Tide on the day the spring transfer window opened. Long story short: Proctor – a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2023 – is entering his second year as Alabama's starting left tackle. Although overshadowed by the Proctor news, my thanks to Alabama for getting Miami (OH) kicker Graham Nicholson out of the portal. The former Lou Groza Award winner will replace Will Reichard, one of the Crimson Tide's most impactful offseason losses.

Loser: Arizona State

It wasn't the best week for second-year coach Kenny Dillingham. Two days after the portal opened, news broke that former starting quarterback and top-50 overall prospect Jaden Rashada would be entering the portal. Although he struggled at times during an injury-plagued freshman season, and Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt pushed for the starting job during spring training, losing a player of Rashada's caliber is a blow. Leading receiver Elijhah Badger, who had 1,640 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in three years as a Sun Devil, and tight end Bryce Pierrer, Arizona State's only returning scholarship player at the position, quickly followed suit. On Monday, 247Sport reported that starting cornerback Ed Woods is expected to leave the program.

Winner: Ole Miss

Following the departure of star Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State, the Ole Miss staff had the running back highlighted, circled and underlined at the top of the list of transfer needs. So far, the rebels have hit it out of the park in that department. Former New Mexico rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, committed April 19. Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr., who initially signed with Ole Miss out of high school and spent two years at Oxford, followed suit by announcing his return to the Rebels on Monday. He had at least 600 yards rushing in each of his two seasons with the Hurricanes. Those two will make a pretty formidable stable with the returning Ulysses Bentley IV as Ole Miss uses a committee approach to replace Judkins' production.

Loser: Louisville

Louisville's defense has taken quite a few hits early on. A pair of starters in linebacker Jaylin Alderman and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole are leaving the program. Lole has suffered from injuries throughout his career, but that's true N.F.L upward as healthy and is a special blow. The Cardinals have also had a string of players transfer over the offseason and decide to look elsewhere now that spring is over. That includes four-star running back transfer and former Toledo star Peny Boone, who was named the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns, and former Tennessee starting safety Wesley Walker. The depth of the offensive line, with former Houston transfer Reuben Unije and 6-foot-4 tackle Luke Burgess entering the portal, has also taken a significant hit.

