Bill Muckalt named head men's ice hockey coach

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – On Tuesday, Lindenwood Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer named Bill Muckalt as the next head coach of the Lindenwood men's ice hockey program.

“I am deeply honored and excited to be the next head coach of Lindenwood University,” said Muckalt. “I would like to thank Dr. Porter, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer, and all of the executives for their vision and commitment to making this hire possible. I also want to take the time to thank my family, friends and people who supported me during supported this process to make it a reality.”

Before joining Lindenwood, Muckalt served as associate head coach at the University of Michigan from 2017-2023. Muckalt brought 11 years of coaching experience before returning to his alma mater in 2017.

“Right now I feel a real sense of gratitude. Once I was able to visit such a beautiful campus and see all the resources Lindenwood has to offer, it was a very easy decision for myself and our family. From our mission of the university: serving others, thriving together, doing good and having perseverance were all fundamental core values ​​of my coaching philosophy and I immediately felt a connection,” said Muckalt.

A press conference will be held at the Centene Community Ice Center on Thursday, April 25e at 1:00 PM CT to introduce Muckalt and will be open to the public. The introductory press conference will also be streamed live on lindenwoodlions.com.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Muckalt to St. Charles and the Lindenwood family,” said Coomer as he introduced Muckalt as the second NCAA Division I men's ice hockey coach at Lindenwood. “Throughout the search process, Coach Muckalt stood out from his peers as the right person to lead our young men. It is clear how much respect he has within the college and professional hockey community, and we look forward to Bill leading our program.”

In his six seasons at Michigan, Muckalt helped 20 players enter the National Hockey League and served as the Wolverines' lead recruiter during his tenure as associate head coach. Four of the first five draft picks at the 2021 NHL Draft came from Michigan

“Expectations are high for our program and having someone who has experienced continued success at various levels and stops was something we looked for throughout this process. Being the only NCAA Division I Hockey program in the state of Missouri , the St. Charles and St. Louis Hockey community is excited about what is happening in our backyard. Without a doubt, Coach Muckalt will be a great addition to the local hockey scene,” said Coomer

During the 2022-2023 season, Muckalt helped the Wolverines to a 23-12-3 record while capturing the Big Ten Championship with a 4-3 victory over Minnesota in the B1G championship game. Michigan went to the NCAA Frozen Four that year before ultimately losing to Quinnipiac.

The year before, in 2021-2022, Michigan was also crowned Big Ten Champions after winning the title, finishing with a record of 31-10-2, marking its most wins since the 2007-08 season. Muckalt handled recruiting and defensive responsibilities for the Wolverines, who ranked ninth in the county and allowed just 2.21 goals per game. He also coached Big Ten Medal of Honor winner Nick Blankenburg and seven other Michigan players who signed NHL contracts that season.

Muckalt was responsible for helping five Michigan players get drafted in the first round during the shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The Wolverines were 15-10-1 in a season in which they ranked seventh nationally in offense, averaging 3.50 goals per game. Muckalt helped freshman Thomas Bordeleau win the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year award after taking home B1G Ten Rookie of the Year honors.

Prior to his time at Michigan, Muckalt served as general manager and head coach of the Tri-City Storm United States Hockey League from 2015 to 2017. In his two seasons with Tri-City, Muckalt's team posted a 49-46-16 record and won the first Clark Cup in franchise history during the 2015-16 season. He became just the fifth coach in USHL Tier-1 history to win a championship in his first season as head coach, joining current Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill.

From 2011-2015, Muckalt was an assistant coach at Michigan Tech, where he helped the Huskies reach number one in the National Poll for the first time since 1976. In his final season at Michigan Tech, he helped them to a 29-10-2 record while ranking second in the nation in goals against average (1.80). The Huskies also made the NCAA tournament during the 2014-15 season, the first time since 1981.

Previously, Muckalt held head coaching positions with the New Mexico Mustangs of the North American Hockey League (2010-11), Valencia Flyers of the Western States Hockey League (2009-10) and Eastern Michigan of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (2007-08). ).

Muckalt spent five years in the National Hockey League, playing with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild. He scored 97 career points, on 40 goals and 57 assists. He retired as a player in 2004.

“I look forward to leading our student-athletes to many successes in the classroom, on the ice and in the community. Lindenwood hockey will be relentless, disciplined and cohesive and we will get better together every day. We will build a championship-caliber program .I look forward to reconnecting with so many familiar faces in the St. Louis Hockey community and building new relationships.” said Muckalt.

He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1998, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines and was a member of the 1996 and 1998 National Championship teams. Muckalt served as an assistant captain during the 1998 season while being honored as part of the 1998 CCHA First All-Star Team and was named a 1998 NCAA West First Team All-American. He received his bachelor's degree in sports management and communications.