Sports
A race against time? 'State of the art' 34,000 New York cricket venue is still under construction just 40 DAYS until the start of the T20 World Cup – and features a barren pitch with no grass
The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup will start on June 2with the United States and West Indies set to share hosting rights for the tournament across nine different locations.
But it appears one ground, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is being built purposefully for the tournament, is still under construction.
With only 40 days until the start of the tournament, the stadium also has a bare-looking field without grass.
Sri Lanka and South Africa will play their first match of the World Cup at the stadium on June 3, while eight other matches, including India's blockbuster match against Pakistan, will take place at the stadium.
Photos taken Tuesday show construction workers still doing construction work on the stands surrounding the 34,000-seat venue, which is located 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Manhattan in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County.
The Nassau County International Stadium is still under construction ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup
Construction crews were seen working on the 34,000-capacity temporary stadium in New York
Designers have redesigned temporary stands used during the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas
However, there appears to be no grass on the pitch yet, and the groundsstaff have apparently marked out a rectangle in the center of the oval where the wicket will be located.
Expected timeline
Start of construction work: February 5
Start of turf cutting: April 29
Construction completion: May 6
Test event: May 27
First match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa – June 3
The ICC says that entry into the outfield area will begin on approximately April 29.
Construction began in January 2024 and according to the ICC the stadium will be completed on May 6, with a test event two weeks later.
Workers wearing hard hats and high-visibility uniforms were seen hoisting scaffolding poles around the temporarily constructed arena, which will also feature VIP and hospitality suites and a party deck.
The ICC called this is a 'state of the art' venue adding that it will be the world's first modular cricket stadium.
They added that they have repurposed the temporary grandstands used during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas earlier this year.
Concept images show that the scaffolding, currently visible on the stands surrounding the stadium, will be covered with ICC T20 Cricket World Cup-branded facades.
The concept art also shows where fan parks will be located around the stadium.
Once completed, the stadium will also feature VIP and hospitality suites and a party deck
The stadium will host eight matches, including India's big match against Pakistan on June 9
The ICC says grass will be laid on the outfield of the pitch on April 29, while the stadium will be ready on May 6.
The arena was designed by the same architects who built the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Nassau County Stadium was designed by architectural firm Populous, the firm that helped design and build New York's Yankee Stadium, India's Narendra Modi Stadium and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In a statement released in March, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: 'We are delighted to unveil the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
He added: “We are working with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure players and fans enjoy an unforgettable experience during the eight matches in New York in June this year.”
England begin the defense of their T20 World Cup title against Scotland in Barbados
England will begin the defense of their T20 World Cup title against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 4.
Jos Buttler's side next face a tough test against 2021 champions Australia on June 8 before taking on Oman and Namibia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-13341139/A-race-against-time-State-art-34-000-New-York-cricket-venue-construction-just-40-DAYS-start-T20-World-Cup-barren-pitch-NO-grass.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A race against time? 'State of the art' 34,000 New York cricket venue is still under construction just 40 DAYS until the start of the T20 World Cup – and features a barren pitch with no grass
- Judge lashes out at Donald Trump's lawyer during gag order hearing
- Grand Theft Auto 5 actor 'shot stuff' with Rockstar for 'James Bond Trevor' expansion that never happened
- View Express Store Closure List for New Jersey Locations
- Blinken travels to China to try to bridge several major divisions
- Migrant dies across English Channel after UK approves Rwandan deportation bill
- One dead, one injured in crash south of US 41
- Locally Filmed Russell Crowe Movie Gets Release Date
- Taylor fired a 1-under-par 71 to lead Drexel on day two of the CAA Championships
- Senator Chuck Schumer warns Pakistan not to kill Imran Khan
- Turkey to launch new efforts for Gaza with UN
- The worlds of Silicon Valley and Hollywood collide as David Ellison bids for Paramount | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM