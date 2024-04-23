A race against time? 'State of the art' 34,000 New York cricket venue is still under construction just 40 DAYS until the start of the T20 World Cup – and features a barren pitch with no grass

The ICC T20 Cricket World Cup will start on June 2with the United States and West Indies set to share hosting rights for the tournament across nine different locations.

But it appears one ground, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is being built purposefully for the tournament, is still under construction.

With only 40 days until the start of the tournament, the stadium also has a bare-looking field without grass.

Sri Lanka and South Africa will play their first match of the World Cup at the stadium on June 3, while eight other matches, including India's blockbuster match against Pakistan, will take place at the stadium.

Photos taken Tuesday show construction workers still doing construction work on the stands surrounding the 34,000-seat venue, which is located 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Manhattan in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County.

The Nassau County International Stadium is still under construction ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup

Construction crews were seen working on the 34,000-capacity temporary stadium in New York

Designers have redesigned temporary stands used during the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas

However, there appears to be no grass on the pitch yet, and the groundsstaff have apparently marked out a rectangle in the center of the oval where the wicket will be located.

Expected timeline Start of construction work: February 5 Start of turf cutting: April 29 Construction completion: May 6 Test event: May 27 First match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa – June 3

The ICC says that entry into the outfield area will begin on approximately April 29.

Construction began in January 2024 and according to the ICC the stadium will be completed on May 6, with a test event two weeks later.

Workers wearing hard hats and high-visibility uniforms were seen hoisting scaffolding poles around the temporarily constructed arena, which will also feature VIP and hospitality suites and a party deck.

The ICC called this is a 'state of the art' venue adding that it will be the world's first modular cricket stadium.

They added that they have repurposed the temporary grandstands used during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Concept images show that the scaffolding, currently visible on the stands surrounding the stadium, will be covered with ICC T20 Cricket World Cup-branded facades.

The concept art also shows where fan parks will be located around the stadium.

Once completed, the stadium will also feature VIP and hospitality suites and a party deck

The stadium will host eight matches, including India's big match against Pakistan on June 9

The ICC says grass will be laid on the outfield of the pitch on April 29, while the stadium will be ready on May 6.

The arena was designed by the same architects who built the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Nassau County Stadium was designed by architectural firm Populous, the firm that helped design and build New York's Yankee Stadium, India's Narendra Modi Stadium and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a statement released in March, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: 'We are delighted to unveil the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

He added: “We are working with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure players and fans enjoy an unforgettable experience during the eight matches in New York in June this year.”

England begin the defense of their T20 World Cup title against Scotland in Barbados

England will begin the defense of their T20 World Cup title against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 4.

Jos Buttler's side next face a tough test against 2021 champions Australia on June 8 before taking on Oman and Namibia.