Casper Council eyes Heritage Area, ice arena for new hockey franchise





CASPER, Wyo. The Casper City Council will lead its work session today with a report designating Natrona County and Casper a “National Heritage Area,” followed by a discussion about a new local collegiate hockey franchise and dealing with dangerous buildings, according to the meeting agenda. The Council will hold its work sessions at 4:30 p.m. in its temporary quarters at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway. The Council generally takes no formal action on issues and does not have a public comment period during work sessions. The first topic, after a brief review of the April 15 Council meeting, will be a report on the initial draft of the Pathways National Heritage Feasibility Study Team to the National Heritage Area Program National Park Service office in Denver. In February, the Natrona County Commission voted to join the Carbon County Commission in supporting the project. The National Heritage Area program, begun with the authorization of President Ronald Reagan in 1984, is a combination of “a unique, coherent and unifying heritage that tells an important American story….” In this case, the proposed area represents the transportation and communications links of the era of western expansion from the 1840s to the 1920s, according to the first draft study published March 30. The second agenda item is entering into a three-year lease agreement with BladeEdge Ventures LLC to rent the Casper Ice Arena for National Collegiate Development Conference hockey. In March, the Casper Roughnecks junior hockey team announced it would disband this year. The commissioner of the American Premier Hockey League and the owner of a new National Collegiate Development Conference approached the Casper Ice Arena about having the franchise in Casper. The Council will then discuss the following matters: The process for reducing hazardous buildings in need of renovation or demolition.

Instituting administrative fees for forced discounts and towing of junk vehicles.

Casper received a grant of up to $3 million from the Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART program for restoration work in the Izaak Walton River Reach on the North Platte River. Other competitions will cover the total $4 million cost of the restoration.

Transition from a service charge model where processing/service fees are charged by the City to customers who use credit or debit cards for utility payments.

The appointment of a delegate to the 2024 Summer Convention of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.

Rate recommendations for occupancies and businesses unable to participate or removed from the Casper Fire-EMS Department's Fire Self Inspection Program.

Consideration of updating and amending the Casper Municipal Code regarding the Casper Public Utility Company. Related

