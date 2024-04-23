Sreeja Akula surpasses Manika Batra as India's No. 1 table tennis player

CWG mixed doubles champion Sreeja Akula on Tuesday became the top-ranked Indian female table tennis player after rising to a career-high rank of 38 in the latest ITTF charts, replacing Manika Batra.

Sreeja climbed one spot while Manika, who had been India's number one TT player for some time, dropped two places to 39 in the latest update.

The 25-year-old Sreeja has had a good run this year, winning the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi and WTT Feeder Beirut titles in January and March respectively, besides reaching the quarter-finals of the WTT Star Contender in Goa.

Sreeja had won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games along with veteran Sharath Kamal.

Yashaswini Ghorpade and Archana Kamath retained their 99th and 100th spots in the rankings.

Sharath remains the top-ranked male player, occupying the 37th spot in the rankings, while G Sathiyan and Manav Thakar have swapped places to become 60th and 61st respectively.

National champion Harmeet Desais, who was the top-ranked Indian a few months ago, continues to decline and drops to 64th spot.

India has already qualified for the team events at the Paris Olympics.

Two singles entries in men's and women's singles will be decided by the Table Tennis Federation of India by May 16 after assessing the then world rankings.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)