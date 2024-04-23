Women's tennis selected as No. 4 seed in CAA Championships; Deserves first round bye





RICHMOND, Va. The Drexel women's tennis team has been selected as the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Coastal Athletic Association Women's Tennis Championship, which begins on Thursday, April 25 in Elon, NC. The Dragons received a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 5 Elon vs. No. 12 Monmouth. The Drexel women's tennis team has been selected as the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Coastal Athletic Association Women's Tennis Championship, which begins on Thursday, April 25 in Elon, NC. The Dragons received a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 5 Elon vs. No. 12 Monmouth. Drexel's No. 4 pick is the highest CAA tournament seeding in program history. The Dragons have come close before, finishing fifth twice in 2018 and 2019, but the Dragons have never been in the top four since joining the CAA in 2002. DU finished regular season play with an 11-7 record and a 3-2 mark in conference play. Directed by Lori Lemongo , who has 17 wins, Drexel has five players who have won more than 11 games this year. In the spring part of the season, Isabel Cabrerizo leads the Dragons with a 13-4 mark and has a 10-1 record in fourth place. Lemongo, Drexel's No. 1 seed, finished the spring season with a 12-5 record. Elisa Rigazio finished the season on an eight-game win streak, going 9–1 in the last ten games. Drexel has found confidence in doubles as the combination of Rigazio and Maddie Ricardo have compiled a 13-3 record at No. 2 and have won seven of their last ten games. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS The entirety of the CAA Women's Tennis Championships can be viewed via live statistics, and the schedule is subject to change due to approaching weather. Visit the conference for current times and results Central Championship.

TEAMS BY SOWING No. 1 Delaware No. 2 Willem & Maria number 3 Charleston number 4 Drexel number 5 Elon number 6 UNCW No. 7 Campbell No. 8 Hampton No. 9 Hofstra No. 10 Towson No. 11 Stony Brook No. 12 Monmouth TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Thursday April 25 | First round 10:00 AM – Match 1: No. 8 Hampton vs. No. 9 Hofstra

10:00 AM – Match 2: No. 5 Elon vs. No. 12 Monmouth

2:00 PM – Match 3: No. 7 Campbell vs. No. 10 Towson

2:00 PM – Match 4: No. 6 UNCW vs. No. 11 Stony Brook Friday April 26 | Quarterfinals 10:00 AM – Match 5: #1 Delaware vs. Match 1 winner

10:00 AM – Match 6: #4 Drexel vs. Match 2 winner

2:00 PM – Match 7: #2 William & Mary vs. Match 3 winner

2:00 PM – Match 8: #3 Charleston vs. Match 4 winner Saturday April 27 | Semi-finals 10:00 AM – Match 9: Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6

2:00 PM – Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner Sunday April 28 | Championship final 2:00 PM – Match 11: Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://drexeldragons.com/news/2024/4/22/womens-tennis-earns-first-round-bye-in-caa-championships-selected-as-no-4-seed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos