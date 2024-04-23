Sports
Hockey announces full 2024-2025 schedule, first-ever NCHC games
TEMPE Ahead of its first year as a member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, Sun Devil Hockey has released its full 2024-2025 schedule in coordination with the NCHC's release of the conference-only schedule on Tuesday morning.
ASU will play 18 home games, including seven two-game series, in addition to the Desert Hockey Classic and an exhibition series against the U.S. National Team Development Program. ASU has the potential to play a team from any conference with the 2024-2025 schedule.
With the addition of ASU to the NCHC, the conference has adopted a new schedule model rotation with three pods of three teams, based on geography, with teams guaranteed to play home and away games against the other two teams in their pod (eight games) each season. . ASU is in a pod with Denver and Colorado College.
Seven teams on the Sun Devils' schedule played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, three appeared in the NCAA Regional Finals, and Denver, whom ASU will play four times over the course of the season, won the national championship.
The Sun Devils will host three of the four NCHC Frozen Faceoff teams in Denver, Omaha and North Dakota. ASU travels to its fourth Frozen Faceoff participant, St. Cloud State.
The Maroon and Gold begin their 10th season at the NCAA Division I level on the road at Air Force Oct. 5-6.
ASU opens its non-conference home schedule against Frozen Four participant and blue blood program, the Michigan Wolverines from October 11-12.
Unlike their final year as an independent program, the Sun Devils will be on the road for 18 games in 2024-2025. The team will spend nearly a month in enemy territories with non-conference visits to Providence Oct. 18-19 and Northern Michigan Oct. 25-26. ASU ends the three-week stretch with a road trip for the first NCHC games in history at Colorado College Nov. 8-9.
The Sun Devils return to Tempe for their first home conference games at Mullett Arena against OmahaNov. 15-16. ASU picks up again to take on the reigning national champions, the Denver Pioneers, in the Mile High City from November 22-23.
ASU ends the calendar year with a home series against Minnesota Duluth from December 6-7 and an exhibition series against the USNTDPDec. 28-29.
To kick off 2025, ASU will host the Desert Hockey Classic with participating teams UMass, Robert Morris and Cornell from Jan. 3-4. Conference play revives in the second half of the schedule when ASU hosts North Dakota Jan. 10-11.
The team will make a trip to St. Cloud to take on the Huskies Jan. 17-18 before returning home to complete home and away games with Colorado College in Tempe Jan. 24-25.
ASU visits Ohio for the second consecutive year to take on the Miami RedHawks in Oxford Jan. 31 through February. 1 followed by the home series against Denver in February. 7-8.
The final portion of the regular season includes a trip to Minnesota Duluth from Feb. 14-15, a home game against Western Michigan from Feb. 21-22 and a road trip to Omaha from Feb. 28-March. 1.
The best-of-three NCHC quarterfinals will begin on campus grounds on March 14 and 15. The final year of the NCHC's Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul will take place March 21-22 at the Xcel Energy Center.
The NCAA Tournament kicks off on March 28 with the season culminating in St. Louis, Missouri for the 2025 Frozen Four.
About the NCHC's new scheduling model
The conference has adopted a new schedule model and rotation consisting of three pods of three teams, based on geography, with teams guaranteed to play home and away matches against the other two teams in their pod each season (eight games). The three-team pods are: Arizona State, Colorado College and Denver; Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and St. Cloud State; and Miami, Omaha and Western Michigan.
The remaining 16 conference games will be played against the six 'non-pod' teams, with four opponents played in only one series (eight games), home or away, and two 'non-pod' opponents played both at home and home games are played. away series (eight games). The 'non-pod' teams, played once or twice in a series, rotate over three seasons.
ASU record vs. NCHC teams
Colorado College (6-2-2)
Denver (2-9-1)
Miami (0-1-1)
Minnesota Duluth (0-2-0)
Omaha (4-6-1)
North Dakota (1-0-0)
St. Cloud State (0-3-0)
Western Michigan (0-1-1)
