Love means nothing in tennis, but everything in challengers

A meal is never just a meal in a Luca Guadagnino film; every bite is a prelude to a kiss, every feast a form of foreplay. In his thrilling melodrama I Am Love (2009), whose beauties range from the churches of Sanremo to the alabaster face of Tilda Swinton, the most delectable image is a plate of shrimp, passionately prepared and breathlessly consumed. Food is even more boldly eroticized in Call Me by Your Name (2017), with suggestively oozing egg yolk and a memorably plundered peach. And what about Bones and All (2022), which, as a cannibal novel, brings Guadagnino's fixations with food and meat to a gristly point of convergence? Let's just say it's his one photo that is ideally viewed on an empty stomach.

Challengers, Guadagnino's irrepressibly entertaining new film, serves up a lighter repasta post-horror palate cleanser, flavored with generous drops of sweat. It's set in the low-fat, high-energy world of competitive tennis, but even here the characters are largely what they eat (or don't). Early on, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), a blonde tennis champion stuck in an early 1930s slump, passes through a kitchen full of fitness drinks, to be consumed on a schedule dictated by his wife and coach, Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). The art is disciplined to a certain extent, and his regime hints at a joyless caution that, in the eyes of a cinematic lecher like Guadagnino, already seems like a defeat. Another player, the mischievously handsome Patrick Zweig (Josh OConnor), on the other hand, is only on a diet because he is broke. As he wanders from tournament to tournament, he looks so pitifully hungry that at one point a stranger kindly offers him half of her breakfast sandwich. But as Patrick eats his first meal in a while, his sheer enthusiasm is its own sign of triumph; it warns us not to discount him.

The year is 2019 and Art and Patrick, both in need of a boost, are preparing to face each other in a Challenger tournament, the second level of competitive tennis, in New Rochelle. The professional implications are small, but the emotional stakes couldn't be greater. Thirteen years ago, in happier times, Art and Patrick were best friends and doubles partners; then came Tashi, a tennis prodigy with her own dreams of fame. Both boys were in love; Patrick tried to woo her first, but it was Art who she married and poured her talent and ambition into his career after an injury derailed her own. In other words, Challengers comes at you as a staged, Adidas-sponsored funny, rollicking, and exuberantly salacious story from Jules and Jima about how three athletic demigods find their fates turned upside down. And Guadagnino tells it the way he knows best, with a sometimes irritating but ultimately irresistible excess of style.

We start and end at that Challenger tournament, where the sun shines on a spectacle of unparalleled heat. The camera, helmed by cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, seems to be everywhere at once, rejoicing in the glory of bare chests and sweat-matted leg hair. A thunderous techno score, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, pulses and undulates hypnotically beneath the action, never quite drowning out the men's grunts of exertion and relaxation. In the stands, the spectators dutifully bob their heads left and right, but the camera continues to find Tashi's gaze, pointed straight ahead. Only she looks beyond the individual strokes and the total score and sees the deeper psychological game her boys play.

From this narrative baseline, the backstory tumbles in all directions, sustaining a dizzying collection of flashbacks and flash-forwards spanning more than a decade of narrative. The screenwriter, Justin Kuritzkes, ingeniously uses the structure of a tennis match, elastic yet compartmentalized, to track the fluctuations of his character's fortunes. He takes us to game days at Stanford and then sends us forward several years to a game in Atlanta, with some battery-charging stops in between at the New Rochelle game. It doesn't quite work; the ball-crushing cuts between time frames become repetitive, and the net effect is heavy accumulation, so to speak, when smoother acceleration is needed. Still, like any experienced adversary, the film keeps us off balance, revealing what happened before with sharp narrative backhands.

In a flash, Art and Patrick are eighteen again, inseparable friends with an insatiable hunger. In one scene they stuff their faces with hot dogs; later one mischievously bites off the end of the other's churro. When your innuendo alarm goes off, Challengers are just warming up. That includes Tashi, who bursts onto the scene as a Stanford-bound player, and whose brilliance on the court makes the boy's hearts flutter. But as much as they want to handle the rackets in their pockets, the triangle is slowly coming together. A flirt in a hotel room seems to be heading in the promising direction of a threesome, but Tashi, a master of teasing, pulls back at the moment of maximum excitement. I'm not a homewrecker, she declares, and we know instinctively what she means. By playing with Arts and Patrick's affections, she reveals a faint, even hint of unspoken longing, in their tempestuous camaraderie.

That failed seduction is not the only case of coitus interruptus. So effortlessly does Guadagnino create an atmosphere of free-floating horniness that it takes a moment to realize how little actual intercourse there is in the film. It hardly matters. It would be difficult to overstate what a glorious, no-fucks-given rebuke Challengers represents to the lamentably puritanical ethos that governs most mainstream Hollywood releases. If the film makes little distinction between sex scenes and non-sex scenes, it's because Guadagnino knows that people cannot easily be separated in mind and body. He sees his characters whole, libidos and all, and every expression and gesture emits a stirring erotic energy. The effect is not stimulating; it is enlightening.

In sex, just like in tennis, anticipation is everything. Watch as the director, with undisguised thirst, sticks his camera into a men's locker room, or Art and Patrick plops down in a sauna, as if he's traveling around looking for gay porn scenarios that never materialize. But anticipation can also lead to deflation; Guadagnino views sex as a conversation, and any conversation can fail. In the film's most exquisitely modulated and carnally candid scene, Patrick and Tashi begin to make love but discover, in the heat of an ill-timed argument, that their limbs and loins are far more in tune with each other than their egos and athletic ambitions . The meeting ends abruptly and the relationship soon follows. Not even love can trump their love for the game.

It is Tashi's career-ending injury that prompts her second act, personal and professional, with Art. Somewhere along the way they have a daughter, but she is an afterthought; Challengers, like his characters, turn tennis into tunnel vision. As an art coach, Tashi is determined to achieve his success, and he needs all her drive and smarts to guide him. Faist has as much live-wire physicality here as he did, as Riff, in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (2021), but his villainous impulses have given way to an elfin sweetness, a melancholic awareness of his own limitations. For Tashi, art is the boring safe bet, the player and partner who will never fall below or above a certain threshold. Patrick is the more gifted, but far more volatile wild card, and O'Connor's devilishly charming grin continues to find ways to woo us, not those who need convincing.

This isn't the first time Zendaya has stood on the sidelines watching two men go at it. Barely two months have passed since the arrival of Dune: Part Two, which left her watching in helpless horror over a climactic and unsubtle homoerotic spectacle of male violence. The hand-to-hand combat in Challengers is even juicier, albeit considerably less bloody; no one gets stabbed, and the fate of planetary civilizations is not at stake. Yet Tashi's tense gaze seems to contain a small cosmos of tortured possibilities. Does she wryly see herself as the ball that Art and Patrick keep hitting over the net? Or is she perhaps the trophy that one of them will hoist, and if so, does that make her the inevitable winner or the eventual loser?

These are intriguing, but somewhat disheartening questions, and I doubt I'm the only one who wishes Tashi's own athletic dreams hadn't come to an untimely end. My mind flashed back to the cheesy, likable Wimbledon (2004), where the female star, Kirsten Dunst, sat on the bench as her male friend led into the winner's circle. Guadagnino has two men to usher in, and the final stretch of Challengers smacks of both desperation and bravado as it pulls out stop after stop: suddenly this sports movie becomes a stormy disaster movie and a buddy comedy of remarriage. If the ending feels too long, until a final twist you'll see coming several tennis courts away, you can hardly blame Guadagnino for falling so hard for his players, or for getting so caught up in the geometry of their desires. He lives to serve, and he wants the game to go on forever.