Hockey association is working with the Carbondale group and plans to bring the junior hockey team to Craig

At an end-of-season party for the Craig Youth Hockey Association, President Jessica Binder shared exciting news about the future of hockey in Craig.

Binder announced a new partnership with Colorado Extreme, the group recently approved a lease for the county's Loudy-Simpson Ice Arena. The partnership promises to provide more skating opportunities and overall improvements in the sport for local athletes.

Binder recalled when Craig's hockey team faced the Colorado Extreme team at the Tis The Season hockey tournament in December.

While previous matches between the two teams have been hotly contested, the Craig squad suffered a significant loss to Colorado Extreme in the most recent match. The experience sparked a conversation between Craig hockey coaches and officials and their counterparts at Colorado Extreme.

Binder said the Colorado Extreme coaches have attributed the improvement in their team to more ice time, more coaches and more practice, three things the Craig team has sorely missed.

“We know that to get better, we need more ice time, more coaching and more young players interested in hockey,” Binder said. “So we said, 'If we can't beat them, let's join them.'”

The partnership's architects hope it will bring many benefits to the Craig community.

Colorado Extreme owner Sheldon Wolitski introduced himself at the party and shared his background and perspective on the partnership. Hailing from a small Western Canadian town that he compared favorably to Craig, Wolitski emphasized that his early interest in hockey not only kept him out of trouble, but “completely changed the trajectory of his life.”

“I got a scholarship to the US. I started my business, and luckily my business is successful,” he said. “Now I can give back to the game that has given me so much, and that's why I'm here.”

Wolitski expressed his admiration for Craig's board and its members' efforts to improve and expand access to the sport in the community. “They wanted to raise the level of hockey at Craig, and we're going to do that,” Wolitski said.

A key aspect of Wolitski's plan is to invest $250,000 in the Craig hockey program. He plans to hire a full-time hockey director as well as a rink manager. And his announcement that the arena will be open year-round was met with cheers and applause from the players and families.

Wolitski said one of his other priorities is reducing program costs. “It's a big mission for us to make hockey affordable,” he said.

He shared his intention to offer free hockey to younger players from ages 4 to 8 or 9. “We just don't want any barriers to entry,” he said. “All the kids that come in, we provide the equipment, we provide the coaching, we provide everything you want and it's all free.”

Additionally, each team has a minimum of 40 games per season, including inter-team competitions featuring teams from Craig, Rifle and Carbondale. In addition to offering additional games for the Craig teams, Wolitski and Binder hope the head-to-head competitions will help create a regional hockey community.

Another major announcement came when Wolitski revealed that the Colorado Fighting Elk, an elite junior hockey program, will make Craig his new home starting next season.

Team owner Donovan Gault joined the celebration via video, calling Craig “the perfect fit” for his team.

Moffat County Commissioner Tony Bohrer also welcomed the news, calling the partnership with Colorado Extreme and the introduction of the junior team a “win-win” for the community.

“It's going to be a big deal for Moffat County,” he said. “Good things are happening.”