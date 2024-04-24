A small gold plate on one of the benches subtly refers to Toni; In memory of Toni. Forever in our hearts. At the commemoration, program director Rob Holland spoke, group photos were taken on the new bench and CAOS student Tarique Martinus honored the gathering with his guitar and singing voice. The group then played a game around the table at the new table tennis table to end the commemoration in a light-hearted way and moments later Toni's friends received their bachelor's degrees in psychology.

We hope everyone enjoys the swing benches or challenges each other to a game of table tennis. Soon there will be a box of bats ready at the table and in the meantime you can borrow a set from the doorman (or bring your own bats and ball from home).