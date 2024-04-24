Schmidt, Lile and Pappas help A-State take the lead after the second round of the SBC championship





MADISON, Miss. (04-23-24) Arkansas State Men's Golfers Thomas Schmidt , Jake Lile And Devyn Pappas are among the top four individuals and the Red Wolves have built a 17-shot lead in the team standings after 36 holes of the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Men's Golf Championship at Annandale Golf Club. Schmidt backed up his opening-round 4-under par 68 with a 3-under par 69 Tuesday and led Marshall's Pappas, Lile and Ryan Bilby by four strokes heading into Wednesday's final round of stroke play. A bogey on the second was the only blemish of the day for Schmidt as he added four birdies to earn his 17th par or better round this season. Pappas fired the low round of the day at a 5-under par 67, capped by an eagle on the final hole. Pappas countered bogeys on the second and seventh with six birdies and an eagle for his eighth par or better round this year. He was 4 under par on the last four holes with birdies at No. 15 and No. 16 and the eagle on the last. Lile joined Pappas in a tie for second and was even par on Tuesday after his 3-under-par 69 in the opening round. Lile opened with back-to-back bogeys, but birdies at No. 3 and No. 5 put him level at the turn. After a birdie at the par-3 12th, Lile had bogeys at No. 13 and No. 15, but rolled in a birdie at No. 17 to end the round at even par. Hugo Ronnberg also carded an eagle on the last to complete a 1-over par 73 round. Eagles on Ronnberg's par-5 18th hole and Pappas were two of three of all players on the course Tuesday. Ronnberg has so far achieved a total of 8 over par 150, which puts him in a tie for 32nd place. Jack Maxey He took three strokes off his opening round 77 with a 2-over par 74 and ended up in the top 40 after 36 holes at 9-over par 151. With a 7-under par 281 Tuesday, A-State's lead grew to 17 strokes over ULM (+10) and 20 over Marshall (+13). The Red Wolves and Warhawks were the only teams under par on Tuesday, with the Warhawks posting a 1-under par 287. The course average for the second round was 73.91, almost three strokes better than the opening round average of 76.27. Southern Miss (+15) and Troy (+15) are tied for fourth place, while Texas State (+16), Louisiana (+17), Coastal Carolina (+17), James Madison (+20) and Georgia Southern (+21) rounds out the top 10. After the stroke play on Wednesday, the four best teams will advance to the match play on Thursday. Semifinal matches begin at 8:30 a.m. with Nos. 1 and No. 4 on the first hole and Nos. 2 and No. 3 on No. 10. The championship match will follow the conclusion of the semifinals. A-State hasn't finished higher than third in stroke play at the SBC Championship (second) since 1999, but won the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championship match play over ULM 4-1. The Red Wolves haven't had an individual stroke play champion at the SBC Championship since David Faught in 1997. Luka Naglic lost in a sudden death playoff in 2019 to Georgia Southern's Steven Fisk. Live coverage of Wednesday's final round of stroke play begins at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN+. The Red Wolves kick off at 8:30 a.m. and live scoring is available on Golfstat.com. For the latest A-State men's golf news, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateMGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf). Sun Belt Conference Championship

36 hole results 1 Arkansas State 288-281=569 (-7)

1 Thomas Schmidt 68-69=137 (-7)

T2 Jake Lile 69-72=141 (-3)

T2 Devyn Pappas 74-67=141 (-3)

T32 Hugo Ronnberg 77-73=150 (+6)

T36 Jack Maxey 77-74=151 (+7)

